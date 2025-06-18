Your Health, Your Choice - Using AI to Make Smarter Healthcare Decisions

For employees, choosing the right benefits—and knowing how to use them effectively—can have a significant and lasting impact on their financial well-being and overall health outcomes. Yet for many, the benefits selection process is confusing, and navigating how to use those benefits throughout the year can be even more challenging.
View on Demand
In this insightful session, we’ll explore why it's more important than ever for employers to go beyond simply offering benefits and focus on empowering employees to make informed decisions year-round. We'll dive into the growing role of technology, especially AI-powered decision support tools, in simplifying benefits selection, demystifying healthcare costs, and guiding employees through complex choices.

Speakers
Paul Jelinek
Divisional Vice President, Product Management, TriNet
Guy Benjamin
CEO Healthee
April Turner (moderator)
Senior Product Marketing Manager, TriNet