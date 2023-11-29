Mastering Global Growth for Small Businesses

Today’s small and medium sized business (SMB) workforces look different than they did just a few years ago. Distributed workforces have unlocked global business growth around the world, and for many SMBs – this means expanding their talent strategy internationally. When it comes to talent, compliance starts with hiring and continues all the way to termination – in some cases, all the way to the employee’s retirement. Join us for this webinar and learn more about the compliance challenges of building a global workforce and how best to tackle them.

Attendees will learn:

Strategies to avoid common mistakes when building a global workforce.
  • Insights into employment contracts, payroll and benefit differences from country-to-country.
  • How it’s possible to build highly skilled teams in days, not months while ensuring compliance.

The workforce has changed: it’s more remote, it’s more global. To meet those changes, you’ll need incredible HR to ease the burden of managing the complexities of today’s workforce. Through our partnership with G-P, a market leader in the global employer of record (EOR) industry, you can rely on TriNet’s full-service HR solutions in the U.S. and G-P’s global employment platform to hire outside the U.S.

Speakers:

Olivia-Girouard-500x500.jpgJessica-Cote_500x500_bw.jpg
Olivia Girouard
Employment Counsel- North America, G-P		Jessica Cote
Vice President, Product Management, TriNet

