National Small Business Week Summit





Agility and Innovation in a New Economy

Darren Beyer, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Qolo and Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Communications Officer, discuss the ever-evolving manner in how small businesses must operate in a constantly changing world.

• Darren Beyer, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Qolo

• Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Chief Communications Officer, TriNet





Learn more about TriNet’s full-service HR, industry-tailored solutions and the latest HR insights.

