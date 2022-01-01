National Small Business Week Summit
Fashion Forward: Staying Ahead of Trend and Agile While Powering Through a Pandemic
Award-winning fashion designer Maria Cornejo and her Zero + Maria Cornejo brand business partner Marysia Woroniecka discuss their path to success and the challenges they faced over the last two years.
• Maria Cornejo, Fashion Designer, Creative Director and Founder, Zero + Maria Cornejo
• Marysia Woroniecka, President/Partner, Zero + Maria Cornejo
• Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
