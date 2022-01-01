National Small Business Week Summit





Fashion Forward: Staying Ahead of Trend and Agile While Powering Through a Pandemic

Laurent Francois, CEO & Co-Founder of Le Botaniste, the only 100% organic, plant-based, and carbon-neutral restaurant in New York City. Laurent discusses the obstacles the pandemic created for his business as well as the lessons learned.

• Laurent Francois, CEO and Co-Founder, Le Botaniste

• Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Chief Communications Officer, TriNet





