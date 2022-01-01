TriNet PeopleForce
Systemic Discrimination
Former Attorney General Eric Holder talks with NBC Legal Correspondent Cynthia McFadden about where we stand with respect to race and discrimination in this country. Discover the critical role SMBs play in addressing systemic discrimination and get advice on how to take action.
“At the end of the day, I also think that companies that do these kinds of things will ultimately be more competitive.” ―Eric H. Holder Jr., 82nd Attorney General of the United States
Speakers
NBC News Senior Legal and Investigative Correspondent
