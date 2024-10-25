In 2024, Newsweek introduced its inaugural Excellence 1000 Index recognizing businesses across 25 industries that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility and performance, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments, and social responsibility ratings. TriNet earned the top spot among the 1,000 companies evaluated—an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5— showcasing TriNet’s commitment to making a positive impact for our clients and our colleagues by underscoring our core values in all that we do.

In 2024, Newsweek introduced its inaugural Excellence 1000 Index recognizing businesses across 25 industries that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility and performance, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments, and social responsibility ratings. TriNet earned the top spot among the 1,000 companies evaluated—an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5— showcasing TriNet’s commitment to making a positive impact for our clients and our colleagues by underscoring our core values in all that we do.

One Of America’s Greatest Workplaces In The Country For Diversity By Newsweek