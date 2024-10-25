About UsESG2024 ESG Report

Our 2024 annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report shines a light on the efforts TriNet has made toward becoming the most trusted advisor to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Our report this year focuses on trust as the foundation of our relationships with our stakeholders, while being transparent about our choices and caring for the people we serve.

95 out of 100

TriNet received high rankings for its participation in Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

#1 ranking

TriNet earned the top spot Newsweek’s Excellence 1000 Index recognizing businesses demonstrating best practices in financial responsibility, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments and social responsibility.

Prime Status

Our ESG corporate rating was awarded by ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.

"At TriNet, trust is the cornerstone of our relationship with the communities we serve. It’s a promise we make every day, built on the belief that we will follow through on our commitments to our stakeholders and each other. Our fourth annual ESG report highlights the actions we have taken to build and maintain trust with our stakeholders, as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us."
President and Chief Executive Officer
Environmental

With our expanding global presence, TriNet has augmented certain business practices with sustainability in mind—to preserve our environment now and for the future.

At TriNet, sustainability means many things, including:

  • Empowering colleagues to take a leadership role in teaching the organization on how to lead a greener lifestyle
  • Leaving communities better than we found them at office closures
  • Reviewing our travel patterns for opportunities to reduce carbon emissions
Whether it’s encouraging paperless options or partnering to keep furniture out of landfills, TriNet acknowledges that small actions can have big impacts on our carbon footprint."

Annmarie Liermann
Senior Counsel, Employment
ESG Report Environmental Track Leader

Social

TriNet’s dedication to helping SMBs navigate complex HR challenges while fostering a positive impact on society is reflected in our engagement with colleagues, communities and stakeholders. We recognize that a diverse and inclusive workplace not only drives innovation but also enhances employee satisfaction and creates a meaningful and lasting impact on our communities. We also recognize that supporting the communities we serve, whether through financial contributions, volunteering efforts, or developing and sharing thought-leadership initiatives, is how we maintain our position as trusted advisors to the SMB communities.

I believe by embracing ESG principles, companies can foster resilience, drive sustainable growth and be impactful."

Jennifer Owens
Senior Counsel, Employment
ESG Report Social Track Leader

Awards and Recognition

Newsweek’s Excellence 1000 Index 2024—Ranked #1
In 2024, Newsweek introduced its inaugural Excellence 1000 Index recognizing businesses across 25 industries that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility and performance, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments, and social responsibility ratings. TriNet earned the top spot among the 1,000 companies evaluated—an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5— showcasing TriNet’s commitment to making a positive impact for our clients and our colleagues by underscoring our core values in all that we do.
One Of America’s Greatest Workplaces In The Country For Diversity By Newsweek
This year, TriNet had the honor of being named one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity by Newsweek. TriNet earned the highest rating, five stars, showing its devotion to creating a culture of belonging. As part of TriNet’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, this honor not only points to TriNet’s innovative solutions but also highlights what we provide to the SMBs we support.
Platinum Bell Sealfor Workplace Mental Health
TriNet earned the prestigious Platinum Bell Seal Award for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for 2024. The Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health is a national certification program that recognizes employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. TriNet has made remarkable progress in the company’s mental health initiatives, developing comprehensive mental health programs, initiatives, resources and benefits for colleagues. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance and prioritizing mental health is part of our culture—and we’ll continue to build upon the strong.
2024 Best Places To Work For Disability Inclusion
TriNet had the honor of being named by the Disability Equality Index to the 2024 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. TriNet has expanded our DEI program to encompass a broader focus on accessibility. The enhanced initiative is represented by the acronym IDEA, which stands for inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.
Business Intelligence Group Excellence In Customer Service Award
TriNet won the Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 Excellence in Customer Service award. The program celebrates the organizations, products and individuals that have supported their own customers by developing the tools to help them find success. TriNet is proud to be recognized and honored for leading the way in the industry.
Governance

Governance includes how TriNet interacts with stakeholders, including our customers, vendors, regulators, community and shareholders. It shapes how we function, make decisions and allocate risk and obligations. TriNet seeks to meet our corporate responsibilities by establishing, maintaining and enhancing, when applicable, appropriate and reliable governance policies and practices. Our policies and practices, which focus on transparency, fairness and compliance, help us to act consistently with our core values.

  • Our board of directors and leadership: Our board and our leadership team are comprised of highly qualified individuals with diverse experiences, skill sets, backgrounds, and life experiences that reflect and support the varied and distinct needs of our customers. For more information on our directors, please refer to our Proxy Statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and our website.
  • Corporate compliance policies and standards: TriNet strives to support an effective compliance program that includes numerous policies, compliance-focused content, leadership development programs, communications from the Corporate Compliance Office, and training to lay down the foundation for all stakeholders. To review some of our policies, please refer to our ESG Resources.
  • Risk management: TriNet continues to build upon its established risk management strategies. Our risk programs are intended to foster a culture of risk awareness and to and to identify new and emerging risks and interdependencies between risks and mitigation techniques. We also have a keen focus on managing risk around the data we possess. For more information on risks that we believe are significant to our business, see Item 1A. Risk Factors in TriNet’s Annual 10-K.
  • Privacy and security: TriNet proactively seeks to meet the needs of the SMBs we serve and is constantly looking to expand and evolve our services and product offerings. TriNet has established working groups to build our next generation of products and services that include representation from our Privacy and Security teams to enable privacy/security considerations to be integrated into our future offerings.
Good governance takes all of us, including the board, executives and colleagues to participate, engage and create an environment that keeps governance in mind."

Melissa Shimizu
Senior Counsel Benefits Compliance and Compensation
ESG Report Governance Track Leader

More Resources

TriNet Foundation
The TriNet Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund of TriNet, is a charitable giving account that supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program and giving efforts.
Historically Underrepresented Businesses
TriNet’s program to assist underrepresented businesses, including persons of color, women, differently abled, veterans and the LGBTQ+ community.
Corporate Environmental Responsibility Series
Learn about sustainability through the eyes of a fictitious SMB building an environmentally aware workplace where social responsibility is valued and encouraged.
"As the executive sponsor of our ESG program, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this report. Your dedication and hard work have been instrumental in showcasing our core values and commitment to our clients.

These reports capture incredible moments, share exciting developments and data, and identify opportunities for improvement. TriNet’s ESG program also fosters an environment where colleagues can grow both personally and professionally. I am proud of how we’ve empowered our colleagues and focused on telling the story of a company dedicated to building upon our foundation of trust. This foundation will guide our future ESG efforts, ensuring we continue to create meaningful, lasting impacts for our clients and communities."
Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
The team who built our 2024 report

Dozens of colleagues contributed time, talent and information to our 2024 ESG Report. These are the people responsible for putting it all together. We are incredibly grateful to all contributors. Thank you!

ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
