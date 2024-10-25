Our 2024 annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report shines a light on the efforts TriNet has made toward becoming the most trusted advisor to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Our report this year focuses on trust as the foundation of our relationships with our stakeholders, while being transparent about our choices and caring for the people we serve.
TriNet received high rankings for its participation in Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI).
TriNet earned the top spot Newsweek’s Excellence 1000 Index recognizing businesses demonstrating best practices in financial responsibility, customer and employee satisfaction, environmental commitments and social responsibility.
Our ESG corporate rating was awarded by ISS ESG, the responsible investment arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc.
With our expanding global presence, TriNet has augmented certain business practices with sustainability in mind—to preserve our environment now and for the future.
At TriNet, sustainability means many things, including:
TriNet’s dedication to helping SMBs navigate complex HR challenges while fostering a positive impact on society is reflected in our engagement with colleagues, communities and stakeholders. We recognize that a diverse and inclusive workplace not only drives innovation but also enhances employee satisfaction and creates a meaningful and lasting impact on our communities. We also recognize that supporting the communities we serve, whether through financial contributions, volunteering efforts, or developing and sharing thought-leadership initiatives, is how we maintain our position as trusted advisors to the SMB communities.
Governance includes how TriNet interacts with stakeholders, including our customers, vendors, regulators, community and shareholders. It shapes how we function, make decisions and allocate risk and obligations. TriNet seeks to meet our corporate responsibilities by establishing, maintaining and enhancing, when applicable, appropriate and reliable governance policies and practices. Our policies and practices, which focus on transparency, fairness and compliance, help us to act consistently with our core values.
Dozens of colleagues contributed time, talent and information to our 2024 ESG Report. These are the people responsible for putting it all together. We are incredibly grateful to all contributors. Thank you!