Employers Recruiting with TriNet Hire Can Now Boost Visibility of their Open Positions to More Than 100 Job Boards and 25 Million Email Alerts

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Oct. 30 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services announced today that TriNet Hire, its cloud-based applicant tracking and recruiting solution, has added the ZipRecruiter Boost feature to its software. Through an alliance with ZipRecruiter, TriNet Hire users can post their jobs to more than 100 job boards and target more than 25 million job seekers with a single click.

Benefits to TriNet Hire customers of this new feature include:

Seamless posting directly from TriNet Hire to over 100 job boards.

Precise targeting and featured placement in ZipRecruiter job alert emails, which are currently distributed to more than 25 million job seekers.

Sponsored ads on the top job boards and aggregators.

Automatic matching of open positions to the most appropriate job boards.

This new feature is designed to help secure a substantial increase in visibility for job openings posted by customers of TriNet Hire.

Supporting Quotes

Pravin Kumar, VP, Product Management, TriNet

“Our relationship with ZipRecruiter was a no-brainer. ZipRecruiter and TriNet understand how to address the needs of small and midsize companies. These businesses are increasingly competing with larger companies for talent and this solution levels the playing field. The integration of TriNet and ZipRecruiter enables our joint customers to make better hires, faster."

Ian Siegel, CEO, ZipRecruiter

“By offering one-click access to over 100 job boards and 25 million engaged jobseekers, ZipRecruiter Boost makes hiring faster and easier than ever. Our Boost offers small and midsize companies an incredibly effective way to quickly get the attention of many more possible qualified candidates to fill their most important positions. We are thrilled that TriNet selected ZipRecruiter to help its customers significantly improve their recruiting and hiring efforts.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

