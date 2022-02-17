Employers Recruiting with TriNet Hire Can Now Boost Visibility of their Open Positions to More Than 100 Job Boards and 25 Million Email Alerts

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Oct. 30 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services announced today that TriNet Hire, its cloud-based applicant tracking and recruiting solution, has added the ZipRecruiter Boost feature to its software. Through an alliance with ZipRecruiter, TriNet Hire users can post their jobs to more than 100 job boards and target more than 25 million job seekers with a single click.
Benefits to TriNet Hire customers of this new feature include:
This new feature is designed to help secure a substantial increase in visibility for job openings posted by customers of TriNet Hire.
Supporting Quotes
Pravin Kumar, VP, Product Management, TriNet
“Our relationship with ZipRecruiter was a no-brainer. ZipRecruiter and TriNet understand how to address the needs of small and midsize companies. These businesses are increasingly competing with larger companies for talent and this solution levels the playing field. The integration of TriNet and ZipRecruiter enables our joint customers to make better hires, faster."
Ian Siegel, CEO, ZipRecruiter
“By offering one-click access to over 100 job boards and 25 million engaged jobseekers, ZipRecruiter Boost makes hiring faster and easier than ever. Our Boost offers small and midsize companies an incredibly effective way to quickly get the attention of many more possible qualified candidates to fill their most important positions. We are thrilled that TriNet selected ZipRecruiter to help its customers significantly improve their recruiting and hiring efforts.”
###
To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: http://www.trinet.com/blog/
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small and midsize businesses or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
Media Contacts:
Jock Breitwieser
TriNet
(510) 875-7250
TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.