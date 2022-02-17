Idaho’s Small and Midsize Businesses Gain Access to Industry-Leading HR Solutions as TriNet Expands into Boise

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Jan. 16, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, today announced it is expanding its presence in Boise to better serve the Idaho business community. Drawing on years of experience serving customers in all 50 states, TriNet will now provide Idaho entrepreneurs with local access to critical HR services.

TriNet’s full-service HR solution is comprised of a combination of cloud-based technology, a dedicated team of HR experts, access to competitive employee benefits and services to help comply with state, local and federal laws and regulations. TriNet is providing local businesses with access to a rich set of medical benefits from Blue Cross of Idaho, which serves nearly one quarter of Idaho’s population and is the state’s oldest health insurer.[1]

For three decades, TriNet has been a trusted partner to small and midsize businesses. With deep expertise in a wide range of critical HR processes, TriNet alleviates the burden of managing day-to-day administrative tasks for business owners and entrepreneurs so they can focus on growing their businesses.

Supporting Quotes

James Hobart, President, Classic Systems

“For us, the user experience of our customers is everything. But to create that great user experience, we have to first create a great employee experience. TriNet allows us to offer our employees Silicon Valley benefits that fit our Idaho lifestyle. They also relieve us of the HR burden of compliance and reporting. This means happier employees, less time spent on administrative hassles and the ability to focus on the needs of our customers.”

Barrett Boston, Chief Revenue Officer, TriNet

“The business sector in Idaho has seen tremendous growth over the last several years. We have been working diligently to enhance our presence and address the increased demand in the market. Today, we are well positioned to provide Idaho businesses with the strategic, industry-tailored HR services they need to help them succeed in a competitive business landscape.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources (HR) function to one strategic partner, which allows them to focus on operating and growing their core business. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers’ compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct transactions anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

