New HR Solution Gives Not-for-Profits Access to Products and Services Designed for their Unique HR Needs

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – December 29, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the launch of its bundled, vertical HR solution: TriNet Not-for-Profit. The solution is tailored to solve the specific HR needs of small and midsize organizations in the flourishing not-for-profit sector.

Often lacking robust internal HR departments and systems, not-for-profit executives are forced to spend excessive amounts of their time on administrative HR. These organizations are monitored closely by the government and must navigate an increasingly complex set of HR-related federal and state regulations, such as employee and volunteer background checks.

Senior executives are often tasked with doubling as project leaders and heads of the HR department, with limited budget and funding to invest in administrative hours and HR education. These factors expose not-for-profits to increased risk associated with managing complex HR issues and evolving government regulations.

TriNet Not-for-Profit is designed to reduce the time organizations spend managing HR and administration. The new solution helps manage compliance, in addition to providing enterprise-grade benefits and cloud capabilities. This lets entrepreneurs and not-for-profit managers focus on their mission: effecting change in local and global communities by building a top-notch team.

Key features of TriNet Not-for-Profit include:

Access to enterprise-level benefits via a variety of high-quality health plans and other programs, giving not-for-profit organizations competitive benefit packages that help attract and retain top talent.

via a variety of high-quality health plans and other programs, giving not-for-profit organizations competitive benefit packages that help attract and retain top talent. Simplified hiring via a centralized database, customizable workflows and candidate screening automation, uniquely honed to manage government regulations for not-for-profit employees and volunteers.

via a centralized database, customizable workflows and candidate screening automation, uniquely honed to manage government regulations for not-for-profit employees and volunteers. Customized reporting for better metrics, such as employee demographics and the data tracking required by grant-making foundations and key donors, to better understand how grants and donations are being allocated.

such as employee demographics and the data tracking required by grant-making foundations and key donors, to better understand how grants and donations are being allocated. Dedicated client services teams, certified to provide industry-specific expertise in areas that include updating employee policies and procedures, evaluating compensation, and guiding job roles and responsibilities based on industry benchmarks. This helps assure not-for-profits and their key stakeholders (including boards of directors) that they are compliant with government regulations.

certified to provide industry-specific expertise in areas that include updating employee policies and procedures, evaluating compensation, and guiding job roles and responsibilities based on industry benchmarks. This helps assure not-for-profits and their key stakeholders (including boards of directors) that they are compliant with government regulations. Modular and scalable HR cloud infrastructure that enables not-for-profit companies to grow while minimizing time, cost and headaches. This frees employees, volunteers and leaders to focus on improving humanity.

Supporting Quotes

Muhammed Chaudhry, President & CEO, Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SVEF)

“The Silicon Valley Education Foundation is committed to helping students achieve their dreams. To be successful, we need to always be laser-focused on this mission. Keeping up with HR regulatory changes, ensuring employees are taken care of and providing them the benefits they deserve is hugely important, but not our core expertise. As our HR partner and trusted expert, TriNet provides us with a one-stop-shop and customized solution for all our HR needs. This way, we can keep our employees happy and stay focused on our mission."

Pravin Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, TriNet

“The HR requirements of small and midsize companies vary too much for a one-size-fits-all approach. Needs can change by vertical, by segment and sometimes even by geography. TriNet is focused on providing customized solutions for specific industries. Our vertically tailored HR bundle provides not-for-profit organizations with the necessary tools and resources to remain compliant, while also increasing opportunities for funding, ultimately bringing humanitarian initiatives to scale.”

