New TriNet Product Offering Solves HR Challenges Unique to Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Service Firms

TriNet Professional Services offers an easy-to-use mobile app, a unified technology platform, diverse benefit options, exposure to compliance mitigation and customized HR capabilities

DUBLIN, Calif. – June 4, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, introduced today TriNet Professional Services, its newest industry-specific product designed to address the unique HR needs of professional services firms, such as consulting, advertising and other expertise-driven industries. Recently named the best HR outsourcing product for industry-specific solutions as part of Inc. magazine’s “Best HR Outsourcing for Small Business in 2018,” TriNet’s vertical-specific HR solutions cover different industries, such as technology, life sciences, nonprofit, financial services and main street, including hospitality, retail and others—and now, professional services.



TriNet’s Professional Services offering provides a bundled solution that includes comprehensive benefits, payroll administration, and other key HR features, such as performance management, applicant tracking, time and attendance, and expense management. Additionally, the new solution is delivered by a team of TriNet certified HR experts that specialize in working with professional services firms—which is a differentiated approach among professional employer organizations that otherwise offer a “one size fits all industries” product. This solution is supported by a technology platform that powers business success with improved operational efficiency, cost management and risk mitigation.

Through TriNet’s mobile app, employers have universal access to HR essentials, with the convenience of updated information on the go. The app simplifies data that is drawn from expense management and payroll, and then delivered through a single system to help companies better forecast headcount, expenses and revenue.

“Today’s introduction of TriNet Professional Services continues our journey to provide small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with high value, comprehensive HR solutions tailored by industry,” stated Jimmy Franzone, Senior Vice President of Strategy at TriNet. He added, “We are thrilled to launch TriNet Professional Services, our latest industry-specific product, to meet the requirements of professional services industries. From managing billable hours, to attracting and retaining top talent, to navigating an increasingly complex HR compliance landscape, this product was designed to help our clients succeed by seamlessly managing their specific HR needs.”



Key product features include:

Comprehensive employee benefit plans: TriNet Professional Services provides firms with access to a wide variety of large-group employee benefit plans , giving employers and their employees greater flexibility in choosing cost-effective benefits that meet their needs, including health care plans and retirement services. By offering employees top-tier benefits through TriNet, smaller firms are equipped to compete with larger firms for top talent, while offloading the administrative and compliance burden associated with managing employee benefits.





Support for partnerships and other entities: Professional services firms frequently operate through partnership and LLC structures. TriNet Professional Services accommodates these different structures through its support of compensation for salaried employees, as well as participating partners and members.





HR expertise: TriNet Professional Services includes direct access to a TriNet certified HR team with deep understanding of HR issues faced by professional services firms. These experts also provide guidance on complex challenges, including terminations, harassment and performance management, thereby helping companies strategically navigate sensitive HR issues and mitigate employer-related risk.





Unified technology solution: TriNet empowers professional services firms with a web-based platform that allows employees to manage their HR across one product, saving professional services employers the time and headache of managing individual solutions, while reducing paperwork and minimizing errors. In addition to streamlined design and navigation, the integrated platform offers single-system access to rich data that firms can leverage for forecasting headcount, expenses and other planning needs. Functions include:





TriNet’s mobile app for immediate access to the most up-to-date HR information anytime, anywhere.



Simplified access to payroll, benefits and HR resources.



Robust time & attendance management with advanced project-tracking.



Streamlined expense management with a paperless reporting process that integrates with popular payroll and accounting systems.



Productive performance management capabilities that simplify the performance review process with reporting and analytics.



Efficient applicant tracking that simplifies the candidate recruitment lifecycle with customizable workflows.





Expert compliance and risk-mitigation capabilities: Comprehensive HR compliance and proactive employment related risk mitigation capabilities include multi-state compliance, fulfillment of certain mandatory paperwork and filings, employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) and active claims management. These capabilities help professional services firms protect their business from common employment liabilities—such as wrongful termination, discrimination and harassment claims—while ensuring compliance with HR regulations relevant to their industry, size and geographic location.

“In our business, we have to be very flexible and constantly available to quickly respond to our clients’ various—and often immediate—needs for talent. It’s vital that we’re able to manage our HR within our fast-paced schedule,” stated TriNet client Mike Rollins, Chief Executive Officer at MSH Talent Solutions. “We tried several other solutions, including cobbling together the services we need from various vendors. TriNet, however, is the first solution that gave us exactly what we need in time-savings, personalized service and reliable expertise. TriNet has helped us provide our employees with a sense of security that we care about their personal needs, while increasing our ability to attract and retain the top talent we need to grow our business.”

