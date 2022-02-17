New TriNet Product Offering Solves HR Challenges Unique to Consulting, Advertising and Other Professional Service Firms

TriNet Professional Services offers an easy-to-use mobile app, a unified technology platform, diverse benefit options, exposure to compliance mitigation and customized HR capabilities
DUBLIN, Calif. – June 4, 2018 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, introduced today TriNet Professional Services, its newest industry-specific product designed to address the unique HR needs of professional services firms, such as consulting, advertising and other expertise-driven industries. Recently named the best HR outsourcing product for industry-specific solutions as part of Inc. magazine’s “Best HR Outsourcing for Small Business in 2018,” TriNet’s vertical-specific HR solutions cover different industries, such as technology, life sciences, nonprofit, financial services and main street, including hospitality, retail and others—and now, professional services.
TriNet’s Professional Services offering provides a bundled solution that includes comprehensive benefits, payroll administration, and other key HR features, such as performance management, applicant tracking, time and attendance, and expense management. Additionally, the new solution is delivered by a team of TriNet certified HR experts that specialize in working with professional services firms—which is a differentiated approach among professional employer organizations that otherwise offer a “one size fits all industries” product. This solution is supported by a technology platform that powers business success with improved operational efficiency, cost management and risk mitigation.
Through TriNet’s mobile app, employers have universal access to HR essentials, with the convenience of updated information on the go. The app simplifies data that is drawn from expense management and payroll, and then delivered through a single system to help companies better forecast headcount, expenses and revenue.
“Today’s introduction of TriNet Professional Services continues our journey to provide small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with high value, comprehensive HR solutions tailored by industry,” stated Jimmy Franzone, Senior Vice President of Strategy at TriNet. He added, “We are thrilled to launch TriNet Professional Services, our latest industry-specific product, to meet the requirements of professional services industries. From managing billable hours, to attracting and retaining top talent, to navigating an increasingly complex HR compliance landscape, this product was designed to help our clients succeed by seamlessly managing their specific HR needs.”
Key product features include:
“In our business, we have to be very flexible and constantly available to quickly respond to our clients’ various—and often immediate—needs for talent. It’s vital that we’re able to manage our HR within our fast-paced schedule,” stated TriNet client Mike Rollins, Chief Executive Officer at MSH Talent Solutions. “We tried several other solutions, including cobbling together the services we need from various vendors. TriNet, however, is the first solution that gave us exactly what we need in time-savings, personalized service and reliable expertise. TriNet has helped us provide our employees with a sense of security that we care about their personal needs, while increasing our ability to attract and retain the top talent we need to grow our business.”
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.