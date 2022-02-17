Next Generation Technology Takes the Hassle Out of HR for Small and Midsize Businesses

TriNet enhances solution to streamline HR, increase productivity

and help businesses scale

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – June 19, 2017 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, introduced its next generation offering today at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference & Exposition in New Orleans. Through the intelligent design of the user experience, additional relevant functionality and more robust connectivity with other products, TriNet’s solution helps small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and their employees save time by making HR simpler.

An objective for many SMB executives is to be able to manage important HR needs in a compliant and efficient manner so that they can focus on running their businesses. TriNet’s updated solution provides these businesses with a user friendly, scalable and integrated experience for managing HR. Through its enhanced technology capabilities, the solution can eliminate the administrative hassle of using multiple products to manage different HR tasks, including payroll, benefits, vacation tracking and reporting. These functions are integrated into a single solution.

Key features include:

Unified platform : SMBs can access their important HR functions and needs through a single user interface that is supported by a team of HR professionals. The TriNet offering allows companies to efficiently manage: Payroll processing and data Benefits enrollment and life status changes Hiring, including applicant tracking and onboarding Time off tracking, and time and attendance administration Immigration and visa tracking Expense management

Superior user experience: Intuitive navigation combined with streamlined workflows enables users to accomplish tasks faster, manage employee data better and share information efficiently through: Personal dashboards that show a quick snapshot of relevant HR information Mobile-first design that enables content to be reflected and available on multiple devices, anytime and anywhere Company announcements that facilitate internal communication Organizational chart to help employees better understand how teams and departments are structured APIs for seamless integration with existing systems, such as QuickBooks, which eliminates the need for double entry of data

Industry-relevant configurations: TriNet offers industry-tailored features that address the unique needs of SMBs in various industries. For example, visa tracking and equity management are vital HR needs of technology startups. Time and attendance features are critical for industries like hospitality and manufacturing that employ a mix of full-time, hourly and seasonal workers. The enhanced solution addresses these industry-specific requirements.

Architectural enhancements: The updated offering is built on a technology architecture that will enable both TriNet and its clients to drive satisfaction and productivity. The enhanced solution provides robust integration capabilities through APIs, enabling seamless connectivity with other systems.

Supporting Quotes



Ashley Woodcock, Director, Finance and Operations, MomentFeed

“As someone without an in-house HR department, what I love about TriNet’s improved technology is that the user interface is so clean and accessible. I think that especially working for a technology startup and having a lot of millennials on staff, we needed an HR system like this that is user-friendly and easy for our employees to navigate. The more tasks they can readily do on their own, the less they’ll have to come to me to get help. This makes life easier for everyone. Also, getting alerts of when I need to do payroll and having the live organizational chart has cut down on my time spent on administrative tasks. This is important for someone like me who wears many hats.”

Jimmy Franzone, Vice President, Corporate Development,TriNet

“Our next generation solution has been designed to make HR easier for both employers and employees. Clients have asked us for a more streamlined way of succeeding with their HR. Our new offering enables employees to access their HR information easily, both on the web and on a mobile device. Employers gain access to a powerful suite of tools that simplifies their workflows and helps them be strategic with their most valuable asset – their people. TriNet strives to deliver the enhancements our clients and prospects need in our forward-thinking, user-friendly solution.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources (HR) function to one strategic partner, which allows them to focus on operating and growing their core business. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers’ compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct transactions anytime, anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

