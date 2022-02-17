Survey Finds Three out of Five Business Travelers Had Problems Paying a Personal Bill due to Expense Reimbursement Delays by Employers

-TriNet survey finds bad expense reporting processes make 73 percent of business travelers “feel like a bank” for their companies-
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – June 30, 2015 – A new survey released today by TriNet (NYSE: TNET) shows business expense reporting can be more than just an irritating time drain—it can hurt employees’ personal finances, reduce professional opportunities and even make employees more likely to look for a new job.
The TriNet Expense study - which was conducted by Wakefield Research throughout May and June 2015 - surveyed 1,000 U.S. business travelers ages 23 and over. Results showed that companies’ expense reporting processes have caused business travelers to:
Burden their personal finances
:
Three out of five (
60 percent
) have had problems paying a personal bill because they were waiting for an expense reimbursement from their employer. In addition:
The survey also found that subpar expense reporting procedures are surprisingly costly for employee morale, millennial workers and company reputation.
Employees would rather do taxes than expense reports
Expense reporting can be so odious and complex that business travelers would take extreme measures to avoid the process altogether. Specifically, they would rather:
Millennial workers hurt the most
From missing out on training opportunities to struggling to pay bills, the survey showed that millennials struggled even more than their older colleagues. For example, millennials are:
Bad expense management can a hurt a company’s reputation
A better approach to expense reports can give business travelers a fresh outlook on their employer:
Supporting Quotes
Dan Fritcher, Division Chief Technology Officer, TriNet Cloud
“With U.S. business travel spending expected to top $310 billion in 2015, archaic expense reporting isn’t just frustrating managers and annoying employees - it’s lowering morale, hurting productivity and costing businesses time and money. Simple cloud technology solutions can alleviate these concerns.”
“Millennials are driving the future of work, yet many companies are still in the dark ages when it comes to the basics of expense management. Simple cloud technology solutions can do more than alleviate the burden for employees – they can be a key factor in retaining great talent and making them more productive.”
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.