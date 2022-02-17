Survey: Performance Reviews Drive One in Four Millennials to Search for a New Job or Call in Sick

TriNet survey finds performance reviews negatively impact productivity, morale and talent retention
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – Oct. 27, 2015 – A new survey released today by TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, reveals the negative impacts of traditional performance reviews on working Millennials. While performance reviews are widely accepted, the survey confirms that companies need to radically change their process for sharing feedback in order to retain top talent and stay competitive in today’s job market, especially with the younger workforce.
As companies like Accenture, Adobe and Gap eliminate the traditional performance review, the process is increasingly coming under evaluation and more businesses need to take notice. A TriNet Perform study conducted by Wakefield Research in September 2015 surveyed 1,000 U.S full-time employees born after 1980 and found that Millennials are hit hard by infrequent feedback often inherent in traditional performance review processes. Specific findings include:
While 69 percent of Millennials, see their company’s review process as flawed, they also depend on it for their professional growth and development. As a better option, nearly nine out of 10 (85 percent) would feel more confident in their current position if they could have more frequent performance conversations with their manager. Updates employees would like to see include:
Supporting Quotes
Rob Hernandez, Product Manager, TriNet Perform
“Companies need to incent Millennials to step up and lead. We’ve seen innovation in so many other areas of business but our approach to performance reviews still needs to be overhauled. Done well, they optimize performance so that workers can grow into leaders. Done poorly, they can be the catalyst for good employees to leave."
“A strong culture builds strong leaders and performance reviews reflect that culture. Technology can help by ensuring that regular real-time feedback translates into dynamic, transparent pathways for leadership development – without the paperwork. This frees managers to focus on growing their people and driving real improvement in employee productivity and engagement.”
About the TriNet Perform Survey
The TriNet Perform Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 U.S. fulltime employees born after 1980 between September 4 –15, 2015, using an email invitation and an online survey. This survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.