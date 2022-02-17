TriNet and OCTANe Team up to Support Southern California Technology Entrepreneurs

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (July 16, 2012) – TriNet, a trusted provider of on-demand HR services to small businesses and entrepreneurs, today announced the company has become a platinum sponsor for OCTANe, the leading technology association serving Orange County.
As a platinum sponsor, TriNet will become engaged with OCTANe’s Senior Leadership group, including the OCTANe Board, committees, and senior leadership residing in Orange County. TriNet will also play an integral role in OCTANe’s private networking events featuring business leaders and entrepreneurs as well as with the organization’s Biomedical and Technology Leadership teams.
“As a platinum sponsor of OCTANe, TriNet is reinforcing its commitment to developing the next-generation of technology business leaders in Orange County,” said Anthony Miller, director of sales at TriNet. “Orange County is an internationally recognized hub for global and midsize biomedical and information technology companies, and we’re excited about the opportunity to support OCTANe members with on-demand HR tools and resources that enable them to stay focused on creating profitable and successful companies.”
"Our mission at OCTANe is to connect people and ideas with capital and resources to fuel innovation in Orange County," said Matthew Jenusaitis, OCTANe president and CEO. "TriNet is an invaluable strategic partner of ours because of the breadth of resources they bring to the table. Many entrepreneurs in our network get distracted or concerned with the HR components of their businesses. TriNet helps alleviate this so they can focus on their core product or service, and ultimately be better positioned for success."
About OCTANe
OCTANe connects people and ideas with capital and resources to fuel technology growth in Orange County. Members represent Orange County technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians, and strategic advisors, all working together to stimulate technology job growth and wealth creation in Orange County. The goal of OCTANe is to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into successful businesses and to create a forum for technology company leaders to have a lasting impact on the future of Orange County. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org/.
About TriNet
TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet’s solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur’s focus on core business functions. From employee benefits service and payroll administration services to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's PEO expertise is integrated with every facet of a client’s business. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.