TriNet and OCTANe Team up to Support Southern California Technology Entrepreneurs

Leading On-Demand HR Service Provider Becomes Platinum Sponsor of Orange County’s Premier Technology Association

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (July 16, 2012) – TriNet, a trusted provider of on-demand HR services to small businesses and entrepreneurs, today announced the company has become a platinum sponsor for OCTANe, the leading technology association serving Orange County.

As a platinum sponsor, TriNet will become engaged with OCTANe’s Senior Leadership group, including the OCTANe Board, committees, and senior leadership residing in Orange County. TriNet will also play an integral role in OCTANe’s private networking events featuring business leaders and entrepreneurs as well as with the organization’s Biomedical and Technology Leadership teams.

“As a platinum sponsor of OCTANe, TriNet is reinforcing its commitment to developing the next-generation of technology business leaders in Orange County,” said Anthony Miller, director of sales at TriNet. “Orange County is an internationally recognized hub for global and midsize biomedical and information technology companies, and we’re excited about the opportunity to support OCTANe members with on-demand HR tools and resources that enable them to stay focused on creating profitable and successful companies.”

"Our mission at OCTANe is to connect people and ideas with capital and resources to fuel innovation in Orange County," said Matthew Jenusaitis, OCTANe president and CEO. "TriNet is an invaluable strategic partner of ours because of the breadth of resources they bring to the table. Many entrepreneurs in our network get distracted or concerned with the HR components of their businesses. TriNet helps alleviate this so they can focus on their core product or service, and ultimately be better positioned for success."

About OCTANe

OCTANe connects people and ideas with capital and resources to fuel technology growth in Orange County. Members represent Orange County technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians, and strategic advisors, all working together to stimulate technology job growth and wealth creation in Orange County. The goal of OCTANe is to help entrepreneurs turn ideas into successful businesses and to create a forum for technology company leaders to have a lasting impact on the future of Orange County. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org/.

About TriNet

TriNet is a trusted strategic HR partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet’s solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur’s focus on core business functions. From employee benefits service and payroll administration services to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's PEO expertise is integrated with every facet of a client’s business. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and financial services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.

Contact: Matthew Meigs, 510-875-7320, matt.meigs@trinet.com