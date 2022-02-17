TriNet Expands Austin Office; Connects with Regional Technology Community

New Austin Office and Local Hiring Underscore Focus for HR Innovation and Product Development

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – July 18, 2016 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced it has expanded its presence in Austin with the grand opening of its new offices in the heart of Research Park. The new 33,557 sq. ft. offices will house teams from TriNet’s technology, sales and service departments. This will allow the company to tap into Austin’s thriving entrepreneurial community to further develop its human resources (HR) product offerings for small to midsize businesses (SMBs).

Already in the last four months, TriNet has hired more than 80 local engineers as it continues to offer the industry’s most effective services to help relieve the HR burden for SMBs and provide their employees with intuitive, effective applications. With this expansion, TriNet is taking advantage of Austin’s local pool of technology talent and further increasing the size of its technology team.

In addition to serving TriNet’s current list of Austin-based clients, the company will leverage the new offices to expand its reach within the area’s flourishing entrepreneurial community. In particular, the company will grow its vertical industry-focused HR service and sales staff to provide increased support to SMBs in Silicon Hills.

The decision to expand business in Austin was also fueled by the strong demand from SMBs looking for help staying compliant with increasingly burdensome Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations and rising healthcare costs.

Supporting Quotes

Craig Flower, Chief Technology Officer, TriNet

“Austin is rapidly becoming one of the country’s foremost centers for technology innovation and entrepreneurship. This makes Austin a perfect hub for TriNet to recruit exceptional talent that can deliver SMB-focused, state-of-the-art HR technology solutions to help our clients succeed.”

Blake Garrett, Chief Executive Officer, Aceable

“Two years ago, Aceable embarked on its mission to transform required learning into an engaging, life-changing experience. In order to scale from five team members to the 40-plus we are today, we needed an HR partner that would keep us in legal compliance, provide our team with great benefits and make sure everyone was paid on time. TriNet has done that and more.”

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For the latest HR thought leadership, subscribe to the TriNet Blog.

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses (SMBs). We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.