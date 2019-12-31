TriNet Incentivizes Redeployment of Life Sciences Medical Personnel; Covers all TriNet Professional Services Fees and Provides Continuing Benefits at no Cost to Furloughed Medical Personnel Redeployed to Treat COVID-19

Dublin, CA — April 6, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources to more than 18,000* small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with 340,000 Worksite Employees (WSEs), today announced a COVID-19 incentive program for nearly 400 companies within its life sciences industry vertical. The incentive program is being offered to TriNet clients who employ furloughed medical personnel that are now redeploying their skills to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the program, TriNet will cover the TriNet professional service fees for these employees for two months, as well as, ensure continuing pre-tax benefits at no cost to the WSE during the same period.

TriNet also announced that for the majority of TriNet WSEs in a TriNet sponsored health insurance plan, together with its insurance carriers, they will assume the cost of the member's copays for telemedicine treatments, as well as the cost of the member's copay and cost-sharing fees for COVID-19 diagnostic testing and treatments. Customers enrolled in a TriNet sponsored health plan should check with their insurance carrier for benefit determinations.



"Small and medium size businesses do so much for this country. They are the backbone of our economy and employ the majority of our workforce," said Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO. "The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to these companies and to so many individuals affected by this virus."



Goldfield added, "We all have a role to play in fighting this pandemic and we are honored to help our SMB customers, including medical personnel. They are the true heroes, putting the health and safety of others before their own while working to combat COVID-19."



Additionally, TriNet has been compiling updated information for SMBs to better understand the range of health coverage offerings available to them. With the looming health insurance coverage gap, TriNet is facilitating access to alternative health plan options in addition to COBRA. The company is also hosting regular webinars to help SMBs navigate their options, as well as an ongoing blog series.

For TriNet customers with furloughed medical personnel—and for any TriNet customer with questions regarding the TriNet response to the COVID-19 pandemic —please reach out to TriNet’s COVID-19 Response team at:ResolutionCenter@trinet.com.



About TriNet



* As of December 31, 2019







