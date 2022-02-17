TriNet Launches TriNet Hire to Simplify Hiring for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

TriNet Hire streamlines the key steps involved in hiring: creating and posting job descriptions, managing candidate referrals, sourcing and screening candidates, scheduling interviews and compiling interview feedback. It also coordinates communication among hiring managers, interview panels and candidates.
Featuring customizable workflows, TriNet Hire lets customers sequence and automate most routine hiring tasks, such as scheduling phone calls or in-person interviews and collating interviewers’ feedback on candidates.
Every applicant is assigned a profile page that shows the candidate’s resume, cover letter, portfolio submissions, assessment scores and feedback from hiring managers and other interviewers - all in one place. Using various criteria, hiring managers can filter the applicant pool to identify the best available candidates for the job.
TriNet Hire customers also receive a dedicated careers website, which can be incorporated into their external websites. Customers will be able to post jobs directly from TriNet Hire to Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn. Candidates can apply for those positions, using their own resumes or their LinkedIn profiles.
With the launch of Hire, TriNet underscores its innovation-leadership for HR solutions that help small and medium-sized companies focus on building their core businesses rather than on running Human Resources departments.
Interested businesses can visit www.TriNetHire.com for a free 14-day trial of TriNet Hire.
Supporting Quotes
Justin Smithline, Founder and CEO, FunnelFire
“As the founder and CEO of an emerging cloud technology company, I am keenly aware of the importance of hiring a great team to help FunnelFire grow and achieve our vision. I don’t want to spend time managing multiple applicant tracking and recruiting systems and processes. I’m excited about the launch of TriNet Hire, which will allow me to streamline our talent acquisition and onboarding process without taking critical time away from our other important business initiatives.”
Eric Sikola, General Manager, TriNet Cloud Apps
“Despite advances in technology, the hiring process has remained surprisingly fragmented and unnecessarily complicated. TriNet Hire represents a true shift in the approach. It gives companies, hiring managers and candidates a consolidated view with the critical information necessary to make the best decision. Thanks to TriNet Hire, companies and hiring managers can focus on driving business and quickly add the best candidate to their teams, while candidates can easily identify the best position for their talent.”
About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.