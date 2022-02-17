TriNet Launches TriNet Hire to Simplify Hiring for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Complete hiring and recruiting solution for small and medium-sized businesses

Handles the entire hiring process: creating and posting job descriptions, referrals, sourcing, scheduling interviews and compiling interview feedback

TriNet Hire streamlines the key steps involved in hiring: creating and posting job descriptions, managing candidate referrals, sourcing and screening candidates, scheduling interviews and compiling interview feedback. It also coordinates communication among hiring managers, interview panels and candidates.

Featuring customizable workflows, TriNet Hire lets customers sequence and automate most routine hiring tasks, such as scheduling phone calls or in-person interviews and collating interviewers’ feedback on candidates.

Every applicant is assigned a profile page that shows the candidate’s resume, cover letter, portfolio submissions, assessment scores and feedback from hiring managers and other interviewers - all in one place. Using various criteria, hiring managers can filter the applicant pool to identify the best available candidates for the job.

TriNet Hire customers also receive a dedicated careers website, which can be incorporated into their external websites. Customers will be able to post jobs directly from TriNet Hire to Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn. Candidates can apply for those positions, using their own resumes or their LinkedIn profiles.

With the launch of Hire, TriNet underscores its innovation-leadership for HR solutions that help small and medium-sized companies focus on building their core businesses rather than on running Human Resources departments.

Interested businesses can visit www.TriNetHire.com for a free 14-day trial of TriNet Hire.

“As the founder and CEO of an emerging cloud technology company, I am keenly aware of the importance of hiring a great team to help FunnelFire grow and achieve our vision. I don’t want to spend time managing multiple applicant tracking and recruiting systems and processes. I’m excited about the launch of TriNet Hire, which will allow me to streamline our talent acquisition and onboarding process without taking critical time away from our other important business initiatives.”

###

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog: http://www.trinet.com/blog/

Jock Breitwieser TriNet Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com (510) 875-7250 Michelle Sieling Horn Group Michelle.Sieling@horngroup.com (415) 905-4013

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.