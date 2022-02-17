TriNet Launches TriNet Travel - Helps Small Businesses Book Travel, Enforce Policies and Control Costs

, a leading cloud-based

, a cloud-based solution designed to combine the benefits of an online travel booking system with a mechanism to enforce compliance with corporate travel policies. TriNet Travel provides a gateway to Hotels.com, Tourico, and SABRE, a global computer reservation system, giving business travelers the ability to make reservations with more than 400 airlines, 100,000 hotels and 25 car rental companies. These include top-rated hotel, airline, and car rental providers such as Marriott Hotels, United Airlines and Hertz. In addition, TriNet Travel can automatically ensure all corporate bookings are compliant with pre-determined company policies.



With TriNet Travel, firms and employees are able to purchase airline tickets and reserve hotel rooms at the lowest market prices, thus reducing corporate travel costs. Even after a reservation is made, Travel continues to search for lower airfares. If one is found within the next business day, Travel reissues the ticket at the lower price; otherwise, a credit is issued for the difference toward future travel. By automating corporate travel compliance, companies can also keep costs low by helping prevent potential user errors or abuse.

TriNet Travel offers an additional benefit to customers of ExpenseCloud, TriNet’s expense management solution. Using ExpenseCloud’s credit card upload feature, transaction details of airline trips booked on Travel can be automatically uploaded to ExpenseCloud. And supporting airline receipts can be attached to an expense report by simply forwarding them to an ExpenseCloud email address, thus saving time in filing and processing reimbursement claims.

Key Features of TriNet Travel:

Anyone can sign up for free and book a reservation through TriNet Travel. Users don't need to be an existing TriNet customer or have a corporate account.

Lowest rates are guaranteed. If lower rates are published within 24 hours after the initial booking, users will be charged the lowest price.

Both travelers and company administrators have access to detailed travel reports, showing bookings made, detailed travel itineraries and policy violations and exceptions.

With all the data readily available, businesses have access to the information they need to make better decisions, control travel spending, increase savings and achieve quick return on investment.

Through the approval process, administrators have the ability to cancel non-compliant reservations even if the booking would otherwise be non-refundable.

ExpenseCloud customers have access to quick filing of reimbursement claims, with automatic upload of travel transactions and receipts from TriNet Travel to ExpenseCloud.

For additional discounts, TriNet customers can use Marketplace to take advantage of discounted rates at selected hotel, airline, and car rental partner companies.

Brian Garrett, President, StyleSaint

“As a growing company, it’s paramount for us to keep costs low and simplify day-to-day processes so we can focus on building our business. TriNet makes it easier for us to focus on building better solutions and not worry about business basics like payroll and benefits because they provide us with the best HR tools. Now with TriNet Travel, we have one less thing to worry about because we can easily ensure that our travel booking is simple, costs are kept low and the process is compliant.”

Eric Sikola, General Manager, TriNet Cloud

“Connecting with customers, partners and prospects over the phone is never as powerful as meeting them in person, making corporate travel a business necessity. But corporate travel can be expensive, especially if policies are not being followed. With TriNet Travel, users can easily book, often at a discounted rate, while at the same time keeping in line with company travel policies. Best of all, they have peace of mind they always book the lowest fare available.”

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com

