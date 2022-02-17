DUBLIN, Calif. – July 2, 2018 – TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced that on July 1, 2018 the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) designated a TriNet subsidiary as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO). CPEO is a federal certification program managed by the IRS that compliments existing state licensing programs for PEOs, like TriNet. To qualify for CPEO certification, TriNet had to satisfy several IRS compliance standards, including operational, financial and bonding requirements. This certification will allow TriNet to provide a CPEO solution options for its clients.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solutions include services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers' compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.

Contacts: Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Fatima Afzal TriNet TriNet Investorrelations@TriNet.com Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com (510) 875-7201 (510) 875-7265

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet