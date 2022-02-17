TriNet SMBeat Introduces Employment Index, Updated Format, New Features

Improvements include expanded information and interactive charts for quick review of trends.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – February 12, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of bundled HR services and products, today introduced a new look for TriNet SMBeat, its monthly analysis of economic indicators for employment and human capital for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

TriNet SMBeat is expanding its data offerings to include the new Employment Index, providing leading indicators of the health of the job market. An analysis of the company’s 10,000-plus[1] clients provides insight into the growth trends of small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, hiring and termination rates are now included, showing both voluntary and involuntary termination indices. These calculations may be an important indicator for strength of the economy and a predictor for trajectory.

The new web-based format improves accessibility with easy-to-read charts containing interactive features. Readers can gain deep insight into employment trends, such as job growth and salaries, across industries and geographies.

Below are the key findings of the January 2015 TriNet SMBeat Report. All data related to employment growth and losses are sourced from TriNet’s population of more than 10,000 clients and approximately 273,000 worksite employees[2] in the U.S. This month’s report showed that:

National Report:

This month, the TriNet SMBeat employment index increased 1.1% moving from 180 to 182. The index is up 12% compared to the same time last year.

Geographic Trends:

Pennsylvania and New York had very strong gains in January, with index values of 361 and 342, respectively. Oklahoma had the slowest growth rate this month, with an index value of 88.

Several metro areas performed very well in January. The San Francisco Bay area and the Washington DC area both had index values over 500, at 510 and 509, respectively. The Oklahoma City area grew at the slowest rate in January with an index value of 63.

Industry Trends:

The Information sector enjoyed the highest index value with 598 in January and a month over month gain of 2.2%.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw no change from the previous month with the index staying at 77.

Supporting Quotes

Jason Langhoff, executive director of corporate development, TriNet

“The new format and additional features of the TriNet SMBeat will give business leaders better insights into current market trends. The January SMBeat Employment Index indicates that employment levels are 82% higher than in January 2005, the index month for our analysis. Small and medium-sized businesses today are growing faster than they were prior to the Great Recession. Involuntary terminations are on the decline which translates to improving job security for current employees. The ongoing trend of strong hiring rates suggests that employers may face an increasingly competitive job market for filling open positions. We are excited about our enhancements to the TriNet SMBeat and believe this information will prove very useful for employers as they work to grow their businesses.”

To stay connected, follow TriNet on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

For current HR news, visit the TriNet Blog

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future job growth. These statements are not guarantees and are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from forecasted results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include changes in general economic conditions and the economic conditions affecting specific industries and geographies. In addition, these forward-looking statements do not constitute a forecast or prediction with regard to TriNet's future performance. TriNet's future performance is inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including without limitation: market acceptance of HR outsourcing and services; TriNet's ability to grow its sales force; client attrition; TriNet's ability to identify, acquire and integrate acquisition candidates; changes in workers compensation and health insurance claims; and changes in state and federal laws. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including TriNet's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2014 and TriNet's other reports and filings with the SEC, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and TriNet undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

[1] As of September 30, 2014. Data is sourced from full-time and salaried employees of TriNet’s clients, which we refer to as worksite employees.

[2] As of September 30, 2014. Data is sourced from full-time and salaried employees of TriNet’s clients, which we refer to as worksite employees.