TriNet Survey Shows Regional Differences In Employee Paid Time Off

, a leading cloud-basedprovider of HR services
, today announced results of a recent survey that compares regional Paid Time Off (PTO) usage trends for employees of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The results show clear regional variances and raise questions about the possible reasons.
Employers should not ignore PTO usage, as usage rates can have implications on the health and happiness of employees as well as business performance. Not taking PTO can take a physical and emotional toll on workers, such that employers whose employees take little PTO run the risk of unhappy and unproductive workers. In contrast, well-rested and recharged employees may view their workplace more positively, and high employee morale undoubtedly has a positive impact on the workplace, company culture, and the bottom line. Moreover, the cash value of accrued PTO can be a detriment to a cash-strapped employer in states that do not allow employers to zero out balances at the end of the year.
The PTO survey analyzes data of TriNet’s more than 8,000 customers and over 218,000 worksite employees in the U.S.[1] The table below shows the top five and bottom five geographic regions ranked by average number of annual PTO-days taken per year:“Top 5” – The Regions with Most Annual Average Number of Days of PTO
Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, CA 13.9
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA 12.0
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC 11.1
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 10.9
Denver-Boulder, CO 10.6“Bottom 5” – The Regions with Least Annual Average Number of Days of PTO
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 2.9
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 3.6
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ 4.5
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 5.4
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 5.7
[1] For the PTO related statistics, the TriNet population consist of full time salaried employees with at least one year tenure between September 2012 and August 2013. PTO consists of both vacation and sick days.
[1] Customer and worksite employee data as of September 30, 2013
