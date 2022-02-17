Received Six Awards in Branded Content and Two Awards in Regional TV

Dublin, CA — June 4, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size (SMB) businesses, today announced its People Matter campaign has received eight prestigious silver Telly awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and the judging council consists of leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies such as Dow Jones, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. TriNet’s eight Telly awards were accepted in the areas of Branded Content and Regional TV.

TriNet won a silver Telly in the following categories:

TriNet’s People Matter marketing campaign celebrates the hard-working and diverse employees of its 18,000* SMB customers. The SMBs featured in the campaign are TriNet customers—a cross-section of American entrepreneurism. Customers featured in the campaign were highlighted in an authentic way in their everyday work settings, captured by world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, in candid and powerful black and white photos.

The campaign also included creative collaboration with additional distinguished artists—including a digital docu-series produced by Galen Summer and The New York Times. Encompassing radio, out-of-home and digital advertising, the TriNet omnichannel brand campaign also includes a sponsorship with the three-time NFL champion Los Angeles Rams. Additionally, TriNet teamed up with The Player’s Tribune to present the series “Athletes Turned Entrepreneurs.” The pilot episode, featuring Venus Williams, premiered on August 26, 2019.

TriNet also worked with Garson Yu, co-founder, CEO of yU+co for digital innovation work for the campaign, as well as a short film directed by Adrian Yu. Additionally, a TV commercial, directed by Katina Mercadante, partner at The Mercadantes, tells the authentic stories of real people working at SMBs, capturing emotion in both a nuanced and personal way.



“We are honored to be recognized with these eight prestigious awards for our People Matter campaign,” said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. “We strive to highlight the theme of humanity while focusing on SMBs to emphasize why people matter. SMBs are the backbone of the nation’s economy and the root of where innovation stems from.”

Mendenhall added, “This resiliency is exemplified by these SMBs and their ability to work hard and adapt to changing environments amid COVID-19 and more, all while making difficult strategic decisions to achieve their goals. It is with great honor that I share the recognition with my TriNet colleagues, customers and extended creative collaboration teams. I would also like to congratulate all of the 2020 winners and nominees and thank the judges and Telly Awards for this incredible recognition.”

“TriNet is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. “Our theme for this season, Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories is a true reflection of the diversity of stories the community is skillfully able to tell. Now, more than ever, do we need to celebrate them and those that bring global stories to our attention. This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of these creators.”

Today’s announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators around the globe and across all screens. Continuing on from the inaugural Film & Video Screening Tour last season, The Telly Awards toured a selection of Telly Award winning work to London, NYC, Amsterdam and Toronto, culminating with an online event. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories further to the awards’ recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. New categories included serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video and Immersive & Mixed Reality categories, alongside new categories honoring important work in Social Impact and Diversity & Inclusion.

The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

* As of 12/31/2019

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters

most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Catalyst, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, Social Media Week and VidCon.





