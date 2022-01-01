Pride in our Work: Business Accolades

It’s especially gratifying when our work is recognized by industry insiders and customers. These are some of our latest achievements in business.

TrustRadius Awards

We are very proud winners of two 2021 Trust Radius Awards in the HR Management and Payroll categories. Our customers mean everything, so these awards for our work are especially meaningful.

G2 Awards

We won two G2 badges based on unbiased customer feedback. For us, it just doesn’t get better than making customers happy, so we are very grateful for this recognition.

Pipeline Innovation Awards

When COVID-19 lockdowns began, we made sure our customers had resources and a sense of connection as they adjusted. Our pandemic response featured webinars, online resources and a three-day virtual event that gave our customers access to vital information and resources. As a bonus, we won an Innovation in Pandemic Response Award and we couldn’t be happier.

About TriNet

30 + Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

17,500+

Clients as of 12/31/20

~351K

Worksite employees as of 9/30/21

