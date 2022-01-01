Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at TriNet

We are in the people business. This is reflected in everything that we do and is brought to life by our mission and vision. We serve a diverse set of customers, and our colleagues represent an amazingly wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. They bring our One TriNet culture to life and provide the energy and personality that makes us who we are. We focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging because it’s the right thing to do.

A message from our CEO

“At TriNet, we believe in and strive to create a culture of belonging for all individuals regardless of our backgrounds, beliefs, identities, disabilities, sexual orientation, opinions and outlooks—and we do our best to acknowledge our differences with respect and civility, kindness and empathy. We are focused on supporting our customers and each other, and collectively we believe that people matter.”
Burton M. Goldfield
President and Chief Executive Officer
Burton M. Goldfield

TriNet DEI framework

Our DEI and belonging journey is a movement, not a moment. To achieve our goals, we’ve created a DEI framework that outlines the principles that we live by, our multi-year roadmap and the ways we will focus our efforts. We are focused on cultivating the movement to engage every colleague at TriNet and embedding DEI and belonging into the DNA of our culture. Principles:

We inspire a sense of belonging through the One TriNet Culture

We empower dynamic networks and intersectional communities

We encourage dialogue and authenticity to foster continuous learning

We champion Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in all practices

We’re bringing DEI and belonging to life by:

  • Cultivating the movement by focusing an entire week to DEI through BUILD Week
  • Driving colleague-led experiences and building communities through colleague resource groups
  • Developing capabilities through custom DEI courses
  • Broadening perspectives with outside speakers through the DEI Speaker Series
  • Fostering open dialogue and creating safe space through coffee talks
  • Dedicating learning opportunities specific for people leaders through our Inclusive Leader Program
  • Supporting colleague development through rotational and mentorship opportunities
  • Improving recruitment efforts by masking resumes and removing bias language from job descriptions to ensure inclusivity for all
  • Publishing TriNet’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report to provide a new level of transparency into our role with respect to sustainability and community
TriNet DEI Belong

BUILD | TriNet


BUILD Week is an internal conference dedicated to getting all colleagues involved in cultivating the movement. BUILD stands for Belonging, Unity, Inclusion, Learning, and Diversity – the key components that encompass this week-long event.


In its first year, over 40 sessions were held during BUILD Week focused on interactive experiences, engaging internal and external speakers, professional development sessions, and opportunities to connect with colleague resource groups (CRGs), leadership and each other.


Check out the video below for photos of our colleagues and highlights from the inaugural BUILD Week’s activities.



Our colleague resource groups

Our colleague resource groups (CRGs) are the culture carriers that drive One TriNet. CRGs are colleague-led, self-directed voluntary groups that offer opportunities to network internally, attract a diverse colleague base, provide an inclusive space for sharing ideas and experiences, and create opportunities for mentorship and career development.

We empower our colleagues to create their own CRGs at TriNet. Here are examples of current CRGs:

Asians@TriNet
Black Employee Network
Green Team
Juntos
TNET PRIDE
TriNet Lighthouse for Colleagues
Women@Work
Women of Color
Working Caregivers

Hear from our colleagues

We have implemented masked resumes, gender neutral job descriptions and continue to evolve our hiring strategies to be most inclusive for all.
Cynthia Perez
Cynthia Perez

I’m honored to participate in the DEI Leadership Rotational Program. TriNet has provided me with an amazing opportunity to make a significant change in my career.
Helen Hong
Helen Hong

It’s been incredible seeing our colleagues come together, learn with one another and discuss how and why they feel they belong at TriNet. For me, it’s been so meaningful to see everyone bring their authentic self to work and build new and deeper connections through the events and programs we’ve brought to life at TriNet.
Cathy Manginelli
Cathy Manginelli

Serving as the lead for the Women of Color (WOC) CRG has been an incredible experience and has given me so many opportunities to connect with my fellow colleagues while growing my leadership skills. I love knowing that I’m having a positive impact and helping to foster a sense of belonging.
Tanisha Crowder
Tanisha Crowder

TriNet DEI Series


Through a series of stories told at a fictitious SMB, we hope to bring you with us on a journey to build an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated and everyone feels a sense of belonging.

Building a Diverse Workforce

We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictitious SMB. While the main goal of this story is to provide ideas around having a diverse workforce, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) themes.

Read Now
Identity in the Workplace

We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictious SMB. While the main goal of this series is to provide ideas around inclusion and identity through the perspective of our fictional characters, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) themes.

Read Now
Equity and Equality

We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictitious SMB. While the main goal of this story is to provide ideas around equity and equality in the workforce, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) themes.

Read Now

All That Matters with TriNet’s CEO, Burton Goldfield

A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Politics in the Workplace

Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses how effective management of politics in the workplace starts with dignity, respect and civility.

Read Now
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on DE&I

Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses the increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in business and whether companies need dedicated DE&I professionals and resources to be successful.

Read Now
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Return to Work

Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses his perspective on returning to the workplace. Hear Johnny’s guidance to employers relative to vaccination requirements, COVID testing in the workplace, remote work and reconfiguring the workplace for social distancing.

Read Now

About TriNet

30 + Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

17,500+

Clients as of 12/31/20

~351K

Worksite employees as of 9/30/21

Join the TriNet team and be a part of our journey.

From your initial onboarding experience through professional growth support and leadership training, TriNet invests in your success every step of the way.  

Interested in joining the TriNet team? Visit our career site and explore career opportunities at TriNet.

Join our team

