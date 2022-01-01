BUILD | TriNet

BUILD Week is an internal conference dedicated to getting all colleagues involved in cultivating the movement. BUILD stands for Belonging, Unity, Inclusion, Learning, and Diversity – the key components that encompass this week-long event.

In its first year, over 40 sessions were held during BUILD Week focused on interactive experiences, engaging internal and external speakers, professional development sessions, and opportunities to connect with colleague resource groups (CRGs), leadership and each other.

Check out the video below for photos of our colleagues and highlights from the inaugural BUILD Week’s activities.