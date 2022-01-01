We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictitious SMB. While the main goal of this story is to provide ideas around having a diverse workforce, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) themes.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at TriNet
A message from our CEO
TriNet DEI framework
We inspire a sense of belonging through the One TriNet Culture
We empower dynamic networks and intersectional communities
We encourage dialogue and authenticity to foster continuous learning
We champion Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in all practices
We’re bringing DEI and belonging to life by:
- Cultivating the movement by focusing an entire week to DEI through BUILD Week
- Driving colleague-led experiences and building communities through colleague resource groups
- Developing capabilities through custom DEI courses
- Broadening perspectives with outside speakers through the DEI Speaker Series
- Fostering open dialogue and creating safe space through coffee talks
- Dedicating learning opportunities specific for people leaders through our Inclusive Leader Program
- Supporting colleague development through rotational and mentorship opportunities
- Improving recruitment efforts by masking resumes and removing bias language from job descriptions to ensure inclusivity for all
- Publishing TriNet’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report to provide a new level of transparency into our role with respect to sustainability and community
BUILD | TriNet
BUILD Week is an internal conference dedicated to getting all colleagues involved in cultivating the movement. BUILD stands for Belonging, Unity, Inclusion, Learning, and Diversity – the key components that encompass this week-long event.
In its first year, over 40 sessions were held during BUILD Week focused on interactive experiences, engaging internal and external speakers, professional development sessions, and opportunities to connect with colleague resource groups (CRGs), leadership and each other.
Check out the video below for photos of our colleagues and highlights from the inaugural BUILD Week’s activities.
Our colleague resource groups
Our colleague resource groups (CRGs) are the culture carriers that drive One TriNet. CRGs are colleague-led, self-directed voluntary groups that offer opportunities to network internally, attract a diverse colleague base, provide an inclusive space for sharing ideas and experiences, and create opportunities for mentorship and career development.
We empower our colleagues to create their own CRGs at TriNet. Here are examples of current CRGs:
TriNet DEI Series
Through a series of stories told at a fictitious SMB, we hope to bring you with us on a journey to build an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated and everyone feels a sense of belonging.
Building a Diverse Workforce
Identity in the Workplace
Equity and Equality
We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictitious SMB. While the main goal of this story is to provide ideas around equity and equality in the workforce, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) themes.
All That Matters with TriNet’s CEO, Burton Goldfield
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Politics in the Workplace
Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses how effective management of politics in the workplace starts with dignity, respect and civility.
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on DE&I
Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses the increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in business and whether companies need dedicated DE&I professionals and resources to be successful.
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Return to Work
Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses his perspective on returning to the workplace. Hear Johnny’s guidance to employers relative to vaccination requirements, COVID testing in the workplace, remote work and reconfiguring the workplace for social distancing.
