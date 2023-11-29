"As a small, agile employer, we really like the efficiencies that TriNet brings to our payroll functions and benefits administration, as well as the competitiveness that it brings to our benefit offerings."
Stephanie Shuler
VP, People Solutions & Compliance, UP Entertainment
About TriNet
30+ Years
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
~333,000
Worksite employees as of 9/30/23
~22,000
Clients as of 12/31/22
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.