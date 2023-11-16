Drive your business by building your team’s skills.
Employees typically handle multiple roles in their day-to-day jobs. With TriNet, they can polish their current skills and go on to develop a wide range of new ones. Personalized dashboards powered by AI help deliver customized programs to reach the right learners. Courses present practical, useful knowledge, teaching participants how to apply what they learn in real-world situations.
In addition to the included HR Compliance catalog, you can upload custom learning content. Allows you to harness the power of AI to generate course content.
Collaborative Learning is a training methodology where employees share their knowledge and expertise, teaching and learning from one another at the same time. This group learning enhances the training experience by capitalizing on skills, ideas, and institutional knowledge.
Learn seven ways to improve your onboarding process for employee success.