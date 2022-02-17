TriNet Introduces HR Solution Tailored for Life Sciences

Industry-specific Offering Focuses on Unique Needs of Life Sciences and Biotech SMBs

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – April 1, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the launch of TriNet Life Sciences, a bundled cloud-based HR solution tailored to the specific HR needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the burgeoning life sciences industry.

The bundled solution is designed to solve unique problems faced by SMBs in the life sciences industry. In this vertical, companies often compete with large pharmaceutical organizations and research universities for top talent. In addition, they need to navigate an increasingly complex set of HR-related federal and state regulations. Often lacking robust internal HR departments and systems, SMBs can spend excessive amounts of time managing the business on spreadsheets and can expose themselves to increased risk associated with managing complex HR issues and evolving government legislation.

TriNet Life Sciences is intended to reduce the time businesses spend managing HR and employment issues, help manage compliance and provide enterprise-grade cloud capabilities. This enables entrepreneurs and management to focus on what’s important: developing scientific breakthroughs, commercializing products and building a team and infrastructure that drives business success.

Key features of TriNet Life Sciences include:

Access to enterprise-level benefits via a variety of health plans and other programs, resulting in more competitive benefits packages that help attract and retain top talent.

via a variety of health plans and other programs, resulting in more competitive benefits packages that help attract and retain top talent. Simplified hiring via a centralized database, customizable workflows and candidate screening automation uniquely honed to manage the complexities of recruiting for life sciences talent.

via a centralized database, customizable workflows and candidate screening automation uniquely honed to manage the complexities of recruiting for life sciences talent. Better workers’ compensation and risk management policies and plans that protect life sciences-specific workplaces, including laboratories and medical device manufacturing, from costly employment related lawsuits.

policies and plans that protect life sciences-specific workplaces, including laboratories and medical device manufacturing, from costly employment related lawsuits. Customized reporting for compliance, such as those required by NIH grant recipients, as well as more routine functions, including time, costing and other day-to-day administration.

such as those required by NIH grant recipients, as well as more routine functions, including time, costing and other day-to-day administration. Modular and scalable HR cloud infrastructure that enables life sciences companies to grow while minimizing time, cost and complexity. This frees up time for doctors, researchers and innovators to focus on improving and saving lives.

Supporting Quotes

Craig Shimasaki, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Moleculera Labs

“The highly competitive life sciences business is challenging for entrepreneurial leaders to successfully navigate the multitude of obstacles they face when building a life science business. Over the past 30 years of growing multiple development-stage companies in the biotechnology industry, I am keenly aware that the scientific leader must stay focused on advancing the science into a unique product that meets an acute unmet medical need. However, in order to reach that goal, it requires a team of talented people and, to be competitive, you need competitive HR benefits and capabilities. TriNet Life Sciences is a great HR solution that provides the benefits of a large organization and allows entrepreneurial leaders to focus on what they do best, while TriNet focuses on what they do best.”

Pravin Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, TriNet

“The HR requirements of life sciences companies are too complex for a one-size-fits-all approach. To compete effectively with their larger counterparts in this industry, small and medium-sized businesses need to attract and retain the best talent and focus their efforts on advancing innovation. Our latest product, TriNet Life Sciences, is a streamlined HR solution that enables companies to do just that.”

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

