TriNet Introduces HR Solution Tailored for Life Sciences

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – April 1, 2015 – TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading cloud-based provider of HR services, today announced the launch of TriNet Life Sciences, a bundled cloud-based HR solution tailored to the specific HR needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the burgeoning life sciences industry.
The bundled solution is designed to solve unique problems faced by SMBs in the life sciences industry. In this vertical, companies often compete with large pharmaceutical organizations and research universities for top talent. In addition, they need to navigate an increasingly complex set of HR-related federal and state regulations. Often lacking robust internal HR departments and systems, SMBs can spend excessive amounts of time managing the business on spreadsheets and can expose themselves to increased risk associated with managing complex HR issues and evolving government legislation.
TriNet Life Sciences is intended to reduce the time businesses spend managing HR and employment issues, help manage compliance and provide enterprise-grade cloud capabilities. This enables entrepreneurs and management to focus on what’s important: developing scientific breakthroughs, commercializing products and building a team and infrastructure that drives business success.
Key features of TriNet Life Sciences include:
Supporting Quotes
Craig Shimasaki, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Moleculera Labs
“The highly competitive life sciences business is challenging for entrepreneurial leaders to successfully navigate the multitude of obstacles they face when building a life science business. Over the past 30 years of growing multiple development-stage companies in the biotechnology industry, I am keenly aware that the scientific leader must stay focused on advancing the science into a unique product that meets an acute unmet medical need. However, in order to reach that goal, it requires a team of talented people and, to be competitive, you need competitive HR benefits and capabilities. TriNet Life Sciences is a great HR solution that provides the benefits of a large organization and allows entrepreneurial leaders to focus on what they do best, while TriNet focuses on what they do best.”
Pravin Kumar, Vice President of Product Management, TriNet
“The HR requirements of life sciences companies are too complex for a one-size-fits-all approach. To compete effectively with their larger counterparts in this industry, small and medium-sized businesses need to attract and retain the best talent and focus their efforts on advancing innovation. Our latest product, TriNet Life Sciences, is a streamlined HR solution that enables companies to do just that.”
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.