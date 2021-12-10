Connect 360
Personalized support + HR experts at your fingertips.
Manage HR with ease and confidence
You and your team get HR expertise when and how you want it. Gain access to an HR team that features a relationship with your assigned support professional that knows you and your business, and is backed by experts and specialists who you can access directly. Rounding out the team is your relationship manager who is there to help align your organization with TriNet’s services.
Tough questions get expert answers
Our experts advise on:
- Payroll
- Benefits
- Compliance
- HR policy
- Employee relations
- Performance management
- Talent acquisition
- Compensation and more
Need an answer? Here’s how to connect, 24/7.
Your work extends beyond the 9-to-5 and your time is valuable. Connect 360 is purpose-built to be there for you when you need it with extended hours and availability via phone, email and chat.
Quick access plus expertise means you get quality advice and resolution at the speed of your business.
Connect to a specialized expert from 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT).
- Phone: 800.638.0461
- Email: Connect360@TriNet.com
- Chat: Log in to TriNet and click Contact TriNet > Live Chat, available 24/7*
Strategy with support
HR is important to the success of your business. Your dedicated TriNet relationship manager serves as your strategic resource for planning and guiding you on how to maximize your experience with TriNet. It’s a proactive and personalized relationship—we’re at your side as you build and grow a resilient business.