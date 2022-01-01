You and your team get HR expertise when and how you want it. Gain access to an HR team that features a relationship with your assigned support professional that knows you and your business, and is backed by experts and specialists who you can access directly. Rounding out the team is your relationship manager who is there to help align your organization with TriNet’s services.
For the first time we have a pregnant employee. What should our parental leave policy be?
I have an employee who isn’t working out. How do I address the situation?
I need to run an off-cycle payroll. Can you help with special tax and 401k instructions?
I’m establishing a remote work policy. What should I consider?
What kind of benefits strategy and career development should I offer to help retain my key talent?
I have an employee who isn’t working out. How do I address the situation?
Your work extends beyond the 9-to-5 and your time is valuable. Connect 360 is purpose-built to be there for you when you need it with extended hours and availability via phone, email and chat.
Quick access plus expertise means you get quality advice and resolution at the speed of your business.
Connect to a specialized expert from 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT).
HR is important to the success of your business. Your dedicated TriNet relationship manager serves as your strategic resource for planning and guiding you on how to maximize your experience with TriNet. It’s a proactive and personalized relationship—we’re at your side as you build and grow a resilient business.