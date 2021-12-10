HR ServicesHR ExpertiseConnect 360

Connect 360

Personalized support + HR experts at your fingertips.

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Manage HR with ease and confidence

You and your team get HR expertise when and how you want it. Gain access to an HR team that features a relationship with your assigned support professional that knows you and your business, and is backed by experts and specialists who you can access directly. Rounding out the team is your relationship manager who is there to help align your organization with TriNet’s services.

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Tough questions get expert answers

HR isn’t easy. It’s highly specialized, which is why we built Connect 360 around a team of experts. We connect you with the right expert. Whether it’s the HR challenge of the moment, like returning your employees safely to the office or help with handling your employee relations issue, you’ll get the advice you need. Ask your most challenging HR question:
For the first time we have a pregnant employee. What should our parental leave policy be?
I have an employee who isn’t working out. How do I address the situation?
I need to run an off-cycle payroll. Can you help with special tax and 401k instructions?
I’m establishing a remote work policy. What should I consider?
What kind of benefits strategy and career development should I offer to help retain my key talent?
I have an employee who isn’t working out. How do I address the situation?
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Our experts advise on:

  • Payroll
  • Benefits
  • Compliance
  • HR policy
  • Employee relations
  • Performance management
  • Talent acquisition
  • Compensation and more
Support for your employees

Need an answer? Here’s how to connect, 24/7.

Your work extends beyond the 9-to-5 and your time is valuable. Connect 360 is purpose-built to be there for you when you need it with extended hours and availability via phone, email and chat.

Quick access plus expertise means you get quality advice and resolution at the speed of your business.

Connect to a specialized expert from 6 a.m.–midnight ET (3 a.m.–9 p.m. PT).

  • Phone: 800.638.0461
  • Email: Connect360@TriNet.com
  • Chat: Log in to TriNet and click Contact TriNet > Live Chat, available 24/7*
*Excludes U.S. holidays.
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Strategy with support

HR is important to the success of your business. Your dedicated TriNet relationship manager serves as your strategic resource for planning and guiding you on how to maximize your experience with TriNet. It’s a proactive and personalized relationship—we’re at your side as you build and grow a resilient business.

Margaux Franconi-Aquino - Director of Human Resources, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
"Having the TriNet team available to answer our questions and provide their expertise as we were doing a lot of things for the first time was incredible."
Margaux Franconi-Aquino
Director of Human Resources, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
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Margaux Franconi-Aquino - Director of Human Resources, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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