HR for Consulting Firms

Depend on human resources designed for your unique demands.

HR solutions for Consulting

Maximize profits and grow your business with comprehensive HR

TriNet’s comprehensive HR solution combines a powerful all-in-one technology platform with experts who are as knowledgeable about human resources as you are about the industries you consult. Keep your non-billable HR time at a minimum, all without the expense of an in-house HR administrator. You even get access to a wide range of premium benefits, which can help you hire and retain the top consultants in your field.

Maximize business profits

Spend time on your business instead of HR

To be profitable, you need to focus on your consulting work and hitting your utilization targets—not your human resources. With TriNet’s industry-specialized service, plus technology that automates many time-consuming HR processes such as payroll, benefits and administrative tasks, you’ll free up more time to focus on driving revenue and new business.

Small business owner’s time spent on administrative tasks1

Tools to help you nab top talent

World-class benefits and a great employee experience are minimum expectations for candidates coming from big consulting firms. TriNet provides access to premium benefits as well as pet insurance and gym discounts, along with applicant tracking tools to broaden your talent net. Our seamless HR support helps create a great employee experience—from business culture to resources for providing consistent feedback.

High-growth professional services firms listing “hiring better talent” as a strategic objective 1

Control Overhead and Maximize Profits

Because many consulting firms must effectively scale their staff and systems up or down to meet client demand, TriNet provides the tools and expertise to help your business grow along with the scope of your projects. And since we offer a per-employee cost structure, you won’t have to bear a large fixed HR expense when project flow is lean. After all, any savings on operating costs and expenses directly translate to your firm’s profitability.

Customer Success Story

Challenge

Starting a small strategic services consulting firm specializing in national security meant recruiting experienced talent that was accustomed to the rich benefits offered by larger organizations.

Solution

TriNet offers a scalable platform for NewBridge Partners' early growth phase while providing access to a wide array of benefits to help the firm compete for talent with big business.

Customer Stories

TriNet is really beneficial for us because they have a background in nonprofits. They understand the different complexities of being a 501(c)(3).
Kathy Krumpe
COO, Future State
Working together for you

Explore Our Services

Learn how TriNet's comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

