01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Industries
>
Media & Entertainment
Home
>
Industries
>
Media & Entertainment

HR for Media & Entertainment

Drive innovation and creativity by providing a world-class employee experience.

HR solutions for Media & Entertainment

A flexible HR solution to foster your team’s creative DNA

Few industries must continually transform and innovate more than yours. The rapid evolution in technology and content development combined with the need to retain top-notch talent means that if you are standing still, you’re falling behind.

We know the challenges that come with fostering a creative yet healthy work environment. TriNet gives you a single HR solution that combines our industry expertise with a powerful HR platform to help streamline administrative tasks such as payroll processing and benefits—freeing you to focus on an exceptional experience for your audience and your employees.

A flexible HR solution to foster your team’s creative DNA

Mitigate risk while your relaxed company culture thrives

Shielding your business from liability and unnecessary expense is critical to your stability and reputation. TriNet can help you protect your employees, your business and your bottom line with HR best practices guidance, employment compliance counseling, worksite safety assessments, sexual harassment training and more. Whether it’s a simple question or a sensitive employee issue, a team of experts will help you tackle your HR responsibilities and stay on top of evolving employment requirements.

Mitigate risk while your relaxed company culture thrives

1,857,500

Number of people employed in the media and entertainment industry.1

1U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, March 2021

0%

Percentage of media and entertainment jobs that are located in five states (CA, NY, TX, FL, IL).2

2U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, May 2020

Spend more time where it counts

When you’re developing dynamic projects on tight deadlines, time-consuming administrative tasks get moved to the back burner. But managing your talent and running your business shouldn’t be a balancing act. TriNet is here with technology to help you manage payroll for your full-time and part-time employees in addition to benefits and administrative duties, so you’ll spend less time on HR and more time making moments of magic. Plus, our online self-service tools make it easy for your team to manage TriNet-sponsored benefits, view pay and update personnel information.

Spend more time where it counts

Quality benefit options for every employee

We offer access to premium-level benefits to help you attract and retain great people. These comprehensive and cost-effective benefits extend beyond medical to include dental, vision, life, disability, retirement, commuter and a wide range of voluntary benefits. TriNet works with industry leaders in each benefit category so you can leverage TriNet to provide access to a compelling benefit offering that shows your people how valuable they are.

Quality benefit options for every employee

Customer Success Story

Challenge
UPtv, a leading TV network, sought more intuitive, self-service HR technology and expertise to support a richer employee experience.

Solution
TriNet’s comprehensive HR solution simplifies payroll functions and benefits administration freeing up their team to focus on employee engagement and professional development opportunities.

Read their full story
UPtv

Secure and retain great people

In creative environments, company culture can be a big differentiator in attracting top talent and inspiring creative work. Once you land these talented employees, you need an environment that makes them want to stay. That’s why we provide the right employee growth and retention tools to help you find candidates, boost performance, encourage your employee development, and access compensation benchmarks—so you can build your dream team. With TriNet, you get HR expertise and technology to help develop an innovative and forward-thinking culture that fosters unbounded creativity.

Secure and retain great people

Working together for you

Explore Our Services

Customer Stories

As a small, agile employer, we really like the efficiencies that TriNet brings to our payroll functions, as well as the competitiveness that it brings to our benefit offerings.
Stephanie Schuler
VP, People Solutions & Compliance, UPtv
View This Story
UPtv
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy