How to Manage Layoffs

There occurred more than 17 millionin 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.¹ How many of them were handled well?Knowingis critical. Just like promotions and industry change, layoffs are an integral part of the business world. They're bound to affect your workplace, no matter how you manage them. If you handle layoffs badly, it can damage your company's brand, demotivate the remaining employees, and even impact your organization's future success.Before deciding on a layoff, senior executives should seriously consider all facets of the business in search of other options. Setting a hiring freeze, offering early retirement packages, and cutting the budget in other ways may offer a solution that doesn't includeIf layoffs are the only path to ensuring the, approach the difficult times ahead with a plan for every stage.Senior managers are typically the ones who see a layoff coming first. Changes in the industry, budgetary demands, increased competition, and economic slowdowns can all be reasons for a layoff. The management team must be able to pinpointthis route is necessary if they have any chance ofDecide the criteria for whom to lay off. Will it be an entire department? Will you lay off the last ones hired? Once that decision is made, choose who and how many will be let go. At the next stage, involveto help create a change-management and employee communication plan for before, during, and after the layoffs.Handling communication with laid off employees, current employees, and team leaders is absolutely vital if you want to protect employee morale and yourAdd these actions to your plan:Lean heavily on your HR team and employment attorney to ensure the soon-to-bewon't have a reason to sue your company. Never base the decision to let an employee go on protected-class information like age or race.A layoff period typically won't evoke workplace joy. Often it's a dreaded, difficult prospect for employees and managers to overcome. However, being professional, empathetic, and authentic can decrease the negative impact on a company's reputation and the' morale.Consider how you would want to be laid off, and base your strategy on that. Showcase empathy and understanding that this is a big deal for the employee being let go. Explain the reason for the layoff and how they were chosen. Lay out the information they'll need, like when they can clean out their workspace and when is their last day.Plan for any support the company can offer the impacted employee. A severance package and a full explanation ofare the first steps to keeping them financially stable.Whenor HR delivers this news, they should be prepared for an emotional reaction from those being let go. After all, their livelihoods are at stake. Being empathic is essential, but don't give them false hope or waffle on the decision. Those actions would only muddy the waters and draw out the negative situation.Communicating the layoff with all employees is a necessary step in the process. Open communication with thecan head off the layoff rumor mill and stifle paranoia and suspicion. It also gives remaining employees the assurance they aren't the next ones to go.After the layoff, employers can take these actions to assist theand maximize the company's remaining success.get through these difficult times is, while not required, a nice thing to do. Writing a reference letter, recommending them to other employers, or paying for outplacement services would all be appreciated.Keep the company on track and productive by working with team leaders to ensure all the work is covered properly. They should look closely at the responsibilities thehandled and split them fairly among the remaining employees.Offer open dialogue to thethroughout the company. Encourage managers to honestly and thoroughly answer any lingering questions about the layoff. In addition, managers should monitor employee workloads to pinpoint anyone who's overloaded because of the layoffs.Use an anonymous survey to ask current employees how they feel the layoff was managed. Use this information tobetter if the need arises.In most cases, layoffs should be avoided if possible. Owners andshould dive into the reason for this layoff in search of how to avoid layoffs altogether in the future.A company's talent is its most valuable asset. How you treat them during hard times can impact your brand, your customers, and the future of your company.While you can’t always control what is happening in the market and the world outside your company, you can do your part to create a safe, stable, and fair environment for your employees.For ongoing news, tips and resources for HR, business, and career management, visit TriNet daily.