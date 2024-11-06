How to Get Your HR Ready for the New Year: A Checklist

As the year draws to a close, Human Resources (HR) teams face a pivotal period to set up a seamless transition into the next year. A comprehensive year-end checklist enables HR departments to not only meet compliance requirements but also to maintain and enhance employee satisfaction, optimize workflows, and plan for future growth. Starting early with year-end HR tasks offers a strategic advantage, while delaying these activities can expose the organization to risks that range from financial penalties to employee dissatisfaction. Here’s a detailed look at each area of focus in the HR year-end checklist, the importance of early action, and the potential pitfalls of delay.

End-of-Year HR Checklist

1. Benefits Administration

Benefits administration is one of the most critical year-end activities. Early preparation helps to ensure compliance, provides employees with a smooth experience, and positions the company competitively in the job market.

Key Tasks:

ACA Compliance : This includes calculating the number of Full-Time Employees (FTEs) to determine the company’s compliance obligations. ACA reporting requires accuracy to avoid IRS penalties.

: This includes calculating the number of Full-Time Employees (FTEs) to determine the company’s compliance obligations. ACA reporting requires accuracy to avoid IRS penalties. Grandfathered Plan Review : If your company has grandfathered health plans, review these to confirm whether they can carry over, as changes may impact compliance or benefits.

: If your company has grandfathered health plans, review these to confirm whether they can carry over, as changes may impact compliance or benefits. Health Insurance Marketplace Notices : Ensure these notices are distributed to employees, as required by the ACA, to inform them of their health insurance options.

: Ensure these notices are distributed to employees, as required by the ACA, to inform them of their health insurance options. Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Contributions : Review and consider amending FSA contribution limits if there are new allowable increases for pre-tax contributions.

: Review and consider amending FSA contribution limits if there are new allowable increases for pre-tax contributions. 1094-C and 1095-C Forms : Prepare for IRS reporting by organizing and verifying employee health coverage information. These forms are vital for demonstrating ACA compliance and require significant lead time to gather all necessary data accurately.

: Prepare for IRS reporting by organizing and verifying employee health coverage information. These forms are vital for demonstrating ACA compliance and require significant lead time to gather all necessary data accurately. Employee Benefits Review : Compare the current benefits package to industry averages to ensure competitiveness, potentially update the package, and finalize details for the open enrollment period.

: Compare the current benefits package to industry averages to ensure competitiveness, potentially update the package, and finalize details for the open enrollment period. Dependent Coverage Verification: Confirm dependent information to ensure accurate benefit allocation and avoid potential issues with overpayment or underpayment of premiums.

Advantages of Early Start:

Early preparation allows time for a thorough review of benefits packages and a competitive analysis, giving the company an edge in attracting and retaining talent.

Compliance tasks such as ACA reporting and FSA contribution amendments require data collection and verification. By starting early, you reduce the chance of errors that could lead to costly IRS penalties.

Risks of Delay:

Procrastinating on ACA reporting may result in non-compliance penalties, while late changes to FSA contribution limits can lead to inaccurate deductions, creating tax implications.

Late distribution of health insurance cards or dependent coverage verification can frustrate employees and potentially impact their access to care.

2. Payroll Management

Payroll activities are crucial for both regulatory compliance and employee satisfaction. Accurate payroll management can prevent financial discrepancies and ensure smooth operations as the new year begins.

Key Tasks:

Salary Review : Conduct a review of company-wide salaries to determine whether cost-of-living adjustments are necessary and ensure your salary offerings remain competitive.

: Conduct a review of company-wide salaries to determine whether cost-of-living adjustments are necessary and ensure your salary offerings remain competitive. Holiday Bonuses : Schedule and issue holiday bonuses well in advance to demonstrate appreciation for employees’ hard work.

: Schedule and issue holiday bonuses well in advance to demonstrate appreciation for employees’ hard work. First Payroll of the New Year : Preparing for the first payroll cycle of the new year includes finalizing the schedule and verifying that all employees are correctly classified.

: Preparing for the first payroll cycle of the new year includes finalizing the schedule and verifying that all employees are correctly classified. W-2s and 1099s : Ordering and preparing W-2s and 1099s in advance ensures timely distribution, a requirement for year-end tax compliance.

: Ordering and preparing W-2s and 1099s in advance ensures timely distribution, a requirement for year-end tax compliance. Tax and Withholding Review: Confirm that employees' W-4 information is up-to-date and accurate to avoid payroll errors that could lead to tax discrepancies.

Advantages of Early Start:

Getting a head start on payroll review prevents disruptions in compensation, which directly impacts employee morale.

Early preparation for the first payroll of the year and timely W-2 and 1099 distribution helps avoid penalties and reduces year-end stress on the payroll team.

Risks of Delay: