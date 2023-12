How to Get Your HR Ready for the New Year: A Checklist

Santa has his list, which we know he checks at least twice to guarantee he gets the job done. But what about you? How do you ensure that all of your end-of-the year HR tasks are taken care of? We’ve put together an HR checklist to help get you get through your year-end HR tasks and start your New Year off right:

End-of-Year HR Checklist

Benefits



Prepare for ACA compliance responsibilities, including:



Calculate number of Full-Time Employees (FTEs)

Double-check status of grandfathered plans to see if they can carry over

Distribute Health Insurance Marketplace Notices to employees

Consider amending employee pre-tax contribution to FSA to meet any increases

Prepare for reporting Forms 1094-C and 1095-C to the IRS

Prepare to distribute written statements to your employees







Examine benefits package, including:



Compare your offering to market averages to stay competitive

Update benefits package (if needed)







Finalize employee open enrollment details



Verify employee dependent coverage



Distribute new health insurance cards to employees



Ensure proper end-of-year PTO carryover in the system or pay employees out for PTO, depending on your policy



Payroll



Review company-wide salaries, including:



Perform cost-of-living adjustment, if necessary

Compare your offering to market averages to stay competitive







Schedule & issue holiday bonuses



Prepare for the first payroll run of the new year



Confirm new year payroll schedule



Order W-2s and 1099s



Review employee wage, tax, and withholding information (such as W-4s)



Compliance



Ensure employee classification compliance (use these tips)



Update employee handbook (use these tips)



Audit personnel files for compliance



Verify that correct labor laws are properly posted



Order updated posters (if needed)







Research new state, city, or federal labor laws, e.g. Fair Pay laws



Update OSHA logs (use these tips)



Distribute annual notices to employees, e.g. ERISA



Ensure that anti-harassment training is completed (use these tips)



Move terminated personnel files to storage



Hiring



Review hiring processes, including:



Analyze recruiting process, onboarding length, etc.







Have departments check staffing needs to plan for new hires



Create and update succession plans



Update job descriptions (use these tips)



General HR



Review HR budget for the new year to begin to allocate resources



Perform annual performance reviews (use these tips)



Plan holiday party (use these tips)



Make departmental New Year’s resolutions



Review and update company policies



Remind employees to update information (addresses, tax documents, etc.)



Review vendor contracts and set up renewal details



Back up any necessary HR data and personnel files



Clean and organize personal workspaces



Create and distribute vacation calendar for new year



Want to print this checklist? Download it here.