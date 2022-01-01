TriNet is a California professional employer organization (PEO) providing full-service HR solutions tailored by industry to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the Los Angeles area. Depend on TriNet HR experts to help you stay on top of the latest employment-related rules, regulations and compliance concerns that affect your business.
Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area, we’ve continued to grow and now serve clients from all over the U.S.
Greater Los Angeles is home to over 244,000 SMBs with more minority- and women-owned businesses than any other county in the nation.
A study by New York fintech consulting company SmartAsset ranked Los Angeles County fourth in the state in its economic dependence on small businesses.
TriNet provides a full range of HR services for businesses in the Los Angeles area to help attract the talent you need to succeed. The greater LA area is home to some of the biggest tech companies in the country like Facebook, Google, HP, Uber and others in the Playa Vista area.
TriNet is a PEO offering full-service HR solutions to help mitigate administrative costs and employer-related risks. Our solutions include access to benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, HR consulting and more—all paired with 24/7 support* from our team.
Payroll Services: Access a single, online payroll processing platform that helps improve accounting efficiency and payroll compliance. Spend less energy on timecards with our Time & Attendance tool.
Employee Benefits: Provide access to big company benefits and help retain your best performers. TriNet works with a variety of insurance carriers so you can offer comprehensive coverage for spouses, dependents, even pets—as well as plenty of employee perks.
HR Expertise: TriNet’s dedicated team of HR consultants will help you tackle your HR needs. Our team helps reduce time spent on compliance issues so you can increase your focus on growing your business.
Average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year *
Percentage of small to midsize businesses facing an employment charge of discrimination *
* Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).
TriNet’s technology platform provides HR software and self-service tools to help you manage your HR in real time. With a built-in expense management system, you’ll eliminate common hassles and get the power to integrate your data with leading accounting solutions. And when you download the TriNet Mobile app, you’ll be able to access real-time information on your paychecks, benefits and time off anytime, anywhere.
At TriNet, we
understand that every industry is unique. That’s why we offer HR solutions tailored to
your industry. TriNet understands what it takes to run HR for a business and our
goal is to help you save time so you can focus on your business. Whether you
run a financial firm, a technology company or a retail business, our California PEO and team of HR specialists can help you stay up to date on pertinent information that’s unique to your
industry.
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.