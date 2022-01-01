TriNet is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides comprehensive, industry-specific HR solutions to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the Denver, Colorado and surrounding areas. TriNet’s payroll and human resource solutions can help you manage risk mitigation, employee benefits and more. Our HR consultants work to empower SMBs so they can focus on growing their business.
Colorado has more than 572,000 small businesses comprising 97.6% of all businesses.
Over 52% of all private sector workers in Colorado are employed by small businesses.
Colorado is ranked the best place in the U.S. to do business and the 5th best state for startup activity.
From the bustling metropolitan city, downtown and Tech Center, to Ft. Collins, Colorado Springs and everywhere in between, TriNet’s Colorado office provides a full range of HR and payroll solutions to help SMBs focus on growing their business. We’re conveniently located in downtown Denver, just a few blocks away from Coors Field and one block Northeast of the famous 16th Street Mall.
Address
1331 17th Street
Suite 600
Denver, CO 80202
Small and medium-size businesses in Denver require strategic recruiting and expert HR solutions to overcome industry-specific challenges. TriNet is a PEO offering comprehensive human resource services to help mitigate administrative costs and employer-related risks. Our solutions include access to benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, HR consulting and more—all paired with 24/7 support*.
Employee Benefits: With access to big company benefits, you’ll boost employee retention and improve satisfaction. TriNet provides your employees and their families with access to full-service benefits plans from regional and national insurance carriers.
HR Consulting: TriNet’s dedicated team of HR consultants will help you tackle needs unique to your industry. Our goal is to help you spend less time on compliance issues so you can increase your focus on growing your business.
Risk Mitigation: Leverage TriNet’s compliance experts to keep up with ever-changing employment rules and regulations. Gain access to an online library for resources that include guidance on workplace situations that may give rise to employee claims.
Manage your payroll with ease using a single, online platform that helps improve accounting efficiency. With real-time updates to tax codes and risk mitigation programs, TriNet supports your business with online services that include payroll processing, direct deposit and electronic W-2 preparation. Make the most of the business applications you rely on every day and harness the power of leading accounting solutions such as XeroTM, Intacct and QuickBooksTM. With the TriNet Mobile app, you’ll have access to payroll information from the palm of your hand.
Every industry is unique. As your company grows, so do your challenges. TriNet offers HR solutions tailored to your industry so you can save time and focus on your goals. We understand what it takes to run human resources for a business, whether you’re a technology company or a nonprofit. Our PEO and team of HR specialists can help you stay up to date on pertinent information that’s unique to your industry.
