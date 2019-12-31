Work of Annie Leibovitz, Piers Baron and Other Renowned Artists Featured Alongside TriNet Customers

Dublin, CA — April 13, 2020 — TriNet, The world can change in a moment. It can be overwhelming. Seemingly impossible. But we always come out on the other side, to embrace brighter days, together. It’s a message of hope and solidarity when businesses, individuals and families need to hear it most. TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium size businesses (SMBs) is driving this message home for the entrepreneurs and business leaders who make America strong.

Through a virtual creative collaboration and powerful artistic expression from some of the most influential creative minds today—including photographs of TriNet customers taken by Annie Leibovitz—TriNet reminds its SMB customers of the challenges faced in the past and of the company’s unwavering commitment to be there for them through the current pandemic.

The creative piece also includes original music by composer Piers Baron, who said, “It was an honor to collaborate with TriNet and have music from my forthcoming album featured. This is a call-to-arms campaign for SMBs during these unprecedented times.”

Additional contributions include input from music director Kathy Nelson and digital innovation by Garson Yu, co-founder, CEO of yU+co. The advertisement airs, starting today, in certain markets across the nation. It can also be viewed on the TriNet website.

“We wanted to do something to help our SMB customers and employees understand that we recognize the enormity of what they are facing—and they are not alone,” said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall.

“TriNet has been there for SMBs through 30-plus years of significant events. And we are still here for them. But we didn’t want to just tell them this—we wanted to show it to them to remind them we have been through a lot in the last several decades and always come out of these events with significant willpower, community, thoughtfulness, caring and resilience,” Mendenhall added.

TriNet was founded in 1988 and provides comprehensive HR solutions to more than 18,000* SMBs with 340,000 worksite employees. The company is diligently providing ongoing and timely information, resources and offerings to customers and other SMBs to help them navigate the rapidly changing and complicated COVID-19 business landscape. These resources include a webinar series outlining legislative updates, COVID-19 blog series, and various offerings and benefits for customers. All of this information is also housed in the COVID-19: TriNet Business Resiliency & Preparedness Center.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

