Dublin, CA —August 17, 2020 — TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced the launch of robust new capabilities to its full-service HR solution for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). These capabilities include an integration center, report scheduler and inclusion of key HR applications, such as performance management and expense management. Customers will also have easy access through the TriNet platform to voluntary benefits, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to meet the shifting needs of SMBs. The enhanced solution further improves the customer experience by providing access to 24/7 chat support, particularly to help businesses and their employees in the wake of COVID-19. Additionally, to help businesses navigate the uncertainty of these times, employers can relay critical information and check in with their employees through the mobile app.

“Small and medium-size businesses like the ones TriNet serves power the U.S. economy. The resilience and perseverance of these entrepreneurs during the pandemic has been inspiring. As a leading provider of full-service HR solutions, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of these businesses,” said TriNet Senior Vice President of Products, Dilshad Simons. “With mobile and web access, 24/7 chat support, enhanced benefits and streamlined processes this latest offering is designed for today’s remote and everchanging business landscape.”

TriNet understands that business owners, HR administrators and managers have unique challenges and require multiple applications to address their evolving needs. Without a single platform to support shifting priorities, the use of disparate applications becomes cumbersome and difficult to manage. The enhancements to the TriNet full-service solutions give SMBs the flexibility by offering a range of applications and tools to address their evolving needs, all from a single platform.

Integration Center

Using pre-built integrations and APIs, the Integration Center enables different applications to share data intelligently and efficiently, driving productivity and informed decision-making while mitigating manual workarounds. The Integration Center is designed to securely and accurately transfer HR, payroll and organizational data so businesses can make the most of existing applications while staying flexible and evolving with their needs.

In addition, pre-built integrations with popular business and accounting applications such as QuickBooks® Online, Xero™, BambooHR™, Google™, Microsoft® and more, means no technical resources are required to integrate TriNet with the applications used each day.

Applicant Tracking, Expense Management, Performance Management

Applicant Tracking, Expense Management and Performance Management tools are now included in TriNet’s full-service solutions for new customers. This helps streamline necessary tasks while enhancing the overall experience for both business owners and the employees enabling productivity and visibility into the employee lifecycle. Businesses save time and improve accuracy with automation throughout the employee lifecycle, from managing steps for recruiting to performance reviews, with TriNet’s suite of HR applications.

Report Scheduler

TriNet Workforce Analytics is a next generation HR reporting and analytics tool that offers ease of use, customization, automation, and improved performance to save time and provide the analytical insights needed to inform tactical and strategic HR decisions. With the Scheduler, users can save time and have the flexibility to schedule reports in advance for themselves and other active users to be sent directly via email or have scheduled reports delivered to their designated SFTP servers.

Voluntary Benefits

Voluntary Benefits Central offers employees flexibility and easy access to browse the voluntary products accessible through TriNet at their convenience, helping to enhance the employee experience, particularly during the pandemic. With voluntary benefit options and detailed information displayed in Voluntary Benefits Central, employees can quickly view available benefits, learn more about the details and understand how they can enroll on their own time. Range of voluntary benefits offered through the TriNet platform include pet, auto, home, accident, legal, critical illness, and hospital indemnity insurance.



Today’s launch is the latest offering from TriNet designed to help SMBs navigate the challenging environment in the wake of COVID-19. Additional recent actions the company has taken to help SMBs during this time include:





With workers facing health insurance coverage gap, TriNet recently facilitated access to alternative health options , in addition to COBRA, which includes providing up-to-date information on recent legislations through the client micro-site and COVID-19 Business Resiliency Preparedness Center.

in addition to COBRA, which includes providing up-to-date information on recent legislations through the client micro-site and COVID-19 Business Resiliency Preparedness Center. Customers received timely payroll information and payroll data required to obtain and service Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through recently launched TriNet workforce analytics.

Provided information to customers regarding offerings and treatment options from major health insurance carriers during the pandemic. This includes information about such vital services as waived copays, cost-sharing, lab testing and telemedicine.



