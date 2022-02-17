Dublin, CA — December 10, 2019 — TriNet, a leading provider of full-service HR solutions, tailored by industry for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has been recognized by Fundera as one of “The 4 Best PEO Companies for Small Business.” Fundera, an online marketplace that offers small business owners resources to identify their best-fit financial products, named TriNet to their best PEO list for its “powerful technology, including a mobile app, comprehensive HR software, employee self-service, and online benefit enrollment, all on modern, streamlined interfaces.”



TriNet is a PEO that provides over 16,000 SMBs with access to enterprise-level benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll and real-time technology. The recently launched TriNet Mobile app provides users with 24/7 access to valuable HR data—anytime, anywhere.



“We take great pride in helping small and medium size businesses alleviate the complexities of HR-related matters, including HR compliance, so they can focus on their incredible people and what they are passionate about—their product or service offering,” said Burton M. Goldfield, president and CEO of TriNet. “Being recognized by Fundera is very exciting as it further validates our industry-tailored HR products and service offerings.” He added, “Small and medium size businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and we are fortunate to have an opportunity to fuel their growth by providing them with incredible HR.”

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.



