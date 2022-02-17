Dublin, CA — December 10, 2019 — TriNet, a leading provider of full-service HR solutions, tailored by industry for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has been recognized by Fundera as one of “The 4 Best PEO Companies for Small Business.” Fundera, an online marketplace that offers small business owners resources to identify their best-fit financial products, named TriNet to their best PEO list for its “powerful technology, including a mobile app, comprehensive HR software, employee self-service, and online benefit enrollment, all on modern, streamlined interfaces.”
TriNet is a PEO that provides over 16,000 SMBs with access to enterprise-level benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll and real-time technology. The recently launched TriNet Mobile app provides users with 24/7 access to valuable HR data—anytime, anywhere.
“We take great pride in helping small and medium size businesses alleviate the complexities of HR-related matters, including HR compliance, so they can focus on their incredible people and what they are passionate about—their product or service offering,” said Burton M. Goldfield, president and CEO of TriNet. “Being recognized by Fundera is very exciting as it further validates our industry-tailored HR products and service offerings.” He added, “Small and medium size businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy and we are fortunate to have an opportunity to fuel their growth by providing them with incredible HR.”
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
Investors:
Media:
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.