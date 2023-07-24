HR Essentials | Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
TriNet is committed to supporting the success of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), especially those from historically underrepresented communities. In today's rapidly changing business landscape, SMBs often face challenges that hinder their growth, scalability, or mission and vision. These commonplace challenges can result from having one or more variables to contend with: limited access to capital, navigating unfamiliar and complex business landscapes, or external factors disproportionally impacting businesses led by those from historically underrepresented communities (such as the recent pandemic and subsequent economic crisis).
At TriNet, we recognize and understand these unique challenges faced by SMBs within the historically underrepresented business (HUB) community and have compiled a comprehensive list* to connect entrepreneurs with helpful government resources. Follow along as we explore some popular programs, grants, and other financial incentives available through federal, state and local agencies.
TriNet remains dedicated to empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs and SMBs by shining a spotlight to valuable government resources through an ever-evolving curated list. It’s important to note that the eligibility criteria, availability and application process varies across states and programs. With careful planning and the right support, SMBs can obtain the necessary funding, support and incentives to fuel innovation, drive growth, and unlock their full potential. We encourage entrepreneurs to explore these resources TriNet has pulled together, connect with relevant programs, and take advantage of the support available to propel their businesses forward. Together, we can create a more inclusive and thriving entrepreneurial landscape for all.
* Although a curated list of government resources is provided for educational purposes, enrollment is the responsibility of each business based on their specific needs.
