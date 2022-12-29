How to Create Physical Requirements Sheets for Every Position in Your Company

Physical requirements

Include the task and any details needed to understand the requirement. You may add the length of time standing, sitting, or walking; or the maximum weight of materials to be lifted, carried, or moved. For some tasks, like fine or gross motor skills, outline what the assignment entails. Gross motor skills may be defined as the ability to grasp, hold, or turn large objects. Fine motor skills may include the ability to touch, pinch or pick primarily with fingers. Provide as much information as possible in each category to clearly outline the demands that will be made on a routine basis.

Physical demands

Alternating between standing and sitting

Climbing stairs, ladders, scaffolding, or ramps

Crawling

Crouching/stooping

Driving

Far visual acuity

Fine motor manipulation

Gross motor manipulation

Hearing

Keyboarding

Kneeling

Lifting/Carrying

Moving objects

Near visual acuity

Peripheral visual acuity

Pushing or pulling

Reaching overhead or below

Repetitive task performance

Sitting

Speaking

Standing

Using foot or leg controls

Walking

Physical requirements include all the demands on the body of the worker. It may seem counter-intuitive to include seemingly benign tasks, like sitting. But for someone with a back injury, sitting for long periods of time can be challenging. There may be an opportunity for making an accommodation here by providing the employee with a desk or desk accessory that allows the employee to work in either a sitting or standing position.

Ideas for physical demand accommodations

Other tasks, like lifting, carrying, or moving objects, should be very specific. What is the maximum weight requirement: does the employee lift the object from a standing, reaching, or crouching position? Moving objects to overhead locations may be limiting for persons in a wheelchair or with problems reaching above their shoulders. You can make an accommodation here that allows the worker to modify their activities to objects within their reach or arm span. Keyboarding is another task that may seem innocuous but can be challenging for some workers. Accommodations may include voice-to-text software that allows the worker to alternate between keystrokes and voice commands when necessary or use voice activation exclusively. Repetitive stress tasks can include assembly line work, where the staff member performs the same task—whether physically demanding or not—over and over. These may be challenging for some workers, and accommodations might have to be highly specific. An example might be workers that rotate through different types of repetitive tasks during their shifts to avoid the physical demands of each. Hearing impairments can often easily be accommodated with low- to no-cost equipment or technology. For visual acuity, some tasks require near vision. These may be fine detail work, like inserting small parts into components. Include distances necessary to identify and perform the function. Others may require far vision ability, like recognizing safety hazards. Again, include the distance essential to perform the task effectively. Driving or closed-circuit camera monitoring may require peripheral acuity. In many cases, assistive eyewear may be a reasonable accommodation to complete the task.

Environmental requirements

Environmental demands are exposure to environmental factors that stress or pressure the worker. Include the length of exposure, details on what types of conditions will be encountered, and what, if any, personal protective equipment is routinely used to mitigate risk.

Environmental demands

Exposure to air/water pollution

Extreme temperature changes

Frequent changes into/out of personal protection equipment

Intense heat exposure

Noisy/loud environments

Penetrating cold exposure

Severe weather exposure

For many employees, the worksite is not an indoor or temperature-controlled space. These include exposure to the elements, which can be extreme. Employees who work outdoors, perform work in customers' homes or premises, and even staff members who work in kiosks or pop-up shops can be at the mercy of Mother Nature. These factors can be limiting for some staff members. Make accommodations based on the employees' needs in cases that limit exposure to extreme conditions. Some workers must quickly change into or out of personal protective equipment independently for their own safety and that of others. There may be types of PPE that can be used for workers who request an accommodation to assist with environmental demands.

Cognitive requirements

Cognitive demands include the ability to perform tasks, often in distractive conditions. Include details about the required function and the conditions for executing them.

Cognitive demands

Executes tasks independently

Learns and memorizes tasks

Maintains concentration/focus on tasks

Performs tasks in small or restrictive spaces

Works in or with large crowds

Learning and memorizing tasks can be challenging for some potential hires, but many outreach groups can help. They may offer off- or on-site training for specific positions or categories of jobs in your company. Work with local agencies that support people with disabilities to find out how they can help with initial and supplemental training. For some workers, large crowds or small spaces are difficult. Here you may be able to accommodate them with location changes or adjustments. For workers who require quiet to maintain focus, a simple, low-cost accommodation could be noise-canceling headphones.

When to offer a physical requirement sheet

To provide potential new hires with as much information as possible, when you post available positions, either attach the most current physical requirement sheet to the posting or include a link directing job searchers to find it on your website. Including these sheets can send the message that your organization supports diversity. These can open the door to requests for a reasonable accommodation. In many cases, persons with a disability have existing and effective equipment and solutions. When posting positions, use affirmative language that defines the task, not the person, when describing physical, environmental, or cognitive requirements. Don't use 'must be able to lift, carry and move 50 pounds.' Instead, use 'routinely lifts, carries and moves materials weighing 50 pounds.' As with all job postings and descriptions, it's about the work, not the worker.

Physical requirements sheets show you value those who work for you

It's a best practice to provide a copy of the job description to candidates you schedule to interview before you meet. They can better discuss the job and their qualifications if they've had a chance to review specific information about the job before the interview.

Attach the physical requirements sheet, as well, so they can get a complete picture of the work and working environment. During the interview process, ask the candidate if they've reviewed the sheet and if they can perform the essential functions of the position with or without an accommodation. For existing employees who may become ill, injured, or disabled during their tenure, physical requirements sheets provide guidance on how the company can accommodate the staff member. They could suggest light or limited duties; reassignment; or tools or equipment that can maintain the employee until they have recovered. In the event of a permanent disability, they can inform how the company can accommodate the worker long-term. Easily create physical requirements sheets to provide a detailed overview of what demands the employee will experience. They may also provide an affirmative defense in the event of a claim of discrimination under the ADA. Ask employees or managers to take a few moments to check boxes in a template or create a format that works for your company. In either case, the sheet will serve and protect potential hires, existing employees, and the business.