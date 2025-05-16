Understanding the PEO Service Agreement Essentials

Key Terms of PEO Service Agreements?

Here's a look at some key terms that you may see in a PEO service agreement.

Services

The agreement is typically expected to outline the scope of the services the PEO will provide to the client company. Detailed descriptions of the services will help describe and set expectations about the services. In addition, the agreement may outline the responsibility of the client company with these services.

Technology

If the PEO provides an HR technology platform, this section may outline specific requirements and obligations related to its use. It may also include information about how client company data, including employee data, is stored within the platform.

Pricing and Invoicing

The agreement may include the payment terms. It may also detail when and how the payment should be made to the PEO.

Additionally, the agreement typically outlines how the PEO price its services — whether that is per-employee basis, as a percentage of payroll, or through a combination of the two. The agreement may also detail if the fees for the PEO’s services are bundled or unbundled. There may be a detailed breakdown that shows line-item costs for service and any other specific details

Confidentiality

Much of the employee data is sensitive and personal. For example, the PEO may have access to employees’ pay information, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, and health insurance information. The PEO may also have access to other sensitive business information. The client company may also have access to sensitive information provided by the PEO too. It’s crucial that all sensitive information be kept confidential. The agreement should specify that both parties are responsible for maintaining confidentiality.

Required

The agreement may include specific terms required by law or regulation. Additionally, due to the co-employment relationship, it should clearly define each party’s responsibilities regarding payroll, payroll taxes, benefits, and other key employment-related obligations.

Termination

Circumstances and needs may change, and at some point, you may wish to not renew the agreement. The agreement should provide for information on how to not renew you services with the PEO and or reasons a party may terminate the agreement. A well-drafted termination section will provide the groundwork for a smooth transition and is clear. Provisions of a termination clause may include how much notice is required, how the return of confidential materials will be handled, and any financial obligations.

Miscellaneous

The agreement may also include terms covering dispute resolution, breaches of terms in the agreement, and instructions on where a party should send notices to the other party.

