TriNet Celebrates Small Business Week

April 30 - May 6, TriNet is celebrating Small Business Week on the TriNet blog in order to honor those we serve – small and midsize businesses.

Small Business Week recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and these businesses create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. Many communities depend on the strength of their local businesses to grow and thrive.

The U.S. Small Business Administration promotes Small Business Week to highlight the impact of entrepreneurs, small business owners and employees working to grow small businesses, create jobs, drive innovation and increase America’s global competitiveness.

There are ways you can support fellow small business owners during that week and during the year:

Use local vendors as your business suppliers.

The next time you’re going out for a meal, eat in a locally owned restaurant.

When shopping for groceries, buy from a local store or farmers’ market.

Utilize social media to support your favorite local business. Liking Facebook pages, following them on Twitter and commenting about small business can increase awareness.

The money you spend will help those businesses and the local economy. As you know, locally owned businesses often don’t have the budget to advertise like big chains do but they often offer comparable - or even superior - products and services.

During National Small Business Week and every week of the year, TriNet recognizes the critical role that small businesses play in America’s economic growth and global competitiveness. We are happy to partner with you to help you reach your goals and realize your ambitions.

