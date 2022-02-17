Continued Growth Drives Expansion into Thriving Startup Markets

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (Nov. 2, 2010) – TriNet, the country’s largest private provider of human resources outsourcing solutions to small businesses, today announced the openings of three new sales offices in San Diego, Raleigh and Austin. In addition, the company’s Atlanta office has relocated to the uptown district of Buckhead. All four new offices reinforce TriNet’s focus on growth and expansion into new markets. TriNet now has offices in 28 cities across the U.S.

“TriNet will continue to support small business in regions where innovation and entrepreneurialism thrive,” said Mike Triantos, TriNet’s Chief Client Officer. “In addition to serving existing clients, we’ll expand our presence by concentrating on key sectors that drive small business growth such as IT, financial services, clean technology, and pharmaceuticals.”

The strategic location of each new office will allow TriNet to better serve its rapidly growing customer base in each region, and support the company's expansion plans as its market share in the HR outsourcing market continues to increase. From attracting and retaining top talent to handling compliance issues specific to human resources and benefit offerings, TriNet’s services enable small business owners to focus on their business, which in turn supports each local economy.

"As more and more small business in the U.S. recognize the advantages of utilizing TriNet as their HR outsourcing partner, we continue to stay a step ahead of the market demand by aggressively ramping-up in key geographies," added Triantos.

Information about each TriNet sales office can be found on the company’s website.

About TriNet

TriNet is a trusted partner to small businesses, providing critical HR-related services on an outsourced basis. TriNet’s solutions help contain costs, minimize employer-related risks, and relieve administrative burden to keep an entrepreneur’s focus on core business functions. From routine employee benefits service and payroll processing to high-level human capital consulting, TriNet's PEO expertise is integrated with every facet of a client’s business. TriNet specializes in serving fast-moving companies in fields such as technology and professional services, who recognize that top-quality employees are the most critical competitive asset. For more information, please visit https://www.trinet.com.