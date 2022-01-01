Industry Insights | Benefits

The Most Desirable Employee Benefits

In today’s hiring market, a generous benefits package is essential for attracting and retaining top talent. According to Glassdoor’s 2015 Employment Confidence Survey, about 60% of people report that benefits and perks are a major factor in considering whether to accept a job offer. The survey also found that 80% of employees would choose additional benefits over a pay raise....But what should a business do if it can’t afford Google-sized benefits?

