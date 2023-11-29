InsightsIndustry InsightsBusiness Transformations

Business Transformations

Industry Insights
image alt
Other Industry Insights
HR Options
HR Options
Learn the basics of a professional employer organization
Learn More
Benefits Considerations
Benefits Considerations
Competitive benefits design to compete for talent.
Learn More
HR Best Practices
HR Best Practices
Innovative and proactive tips.
Learn More
Payroll 101
Payroll 101
A discussion of the fundamentals of payroll.
Learn More
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification