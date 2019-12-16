For the first time ever, employers are having to navigate the needs of five generations working within their walls: the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. That’s more than six decades of different working styles, quirks and benefits preferences employers need to consider to maintain a happy and cohesive workforce. It’s obvious why employers need to have one eye on the future to maintain a robust pipeline of young and fresh Millennial and Gen Z talent. But amid a record-low unemployment in a job-switcher’s market, it’s become more important than ever to also keep older employees satisfied.

TriNet has got you covered. We did a survey of thousands of employees to understand: What are the generational difference between older and younger employees when it comes to benefits? Here are the top 12 needs of Boomers versus Millennials in today’s workforce, which highlight some surprising (and not-so-surprising) differences.

