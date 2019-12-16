01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Top 12 Needs of Baby Boomers vs. Millennials and the 5 Most Surprising Ways They Differ

December 16, 2019

For the first time ever, employers are having to navigate the needs of five generations working within their walls: the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. That’s more than six decades of different working styles, quirks and benefits preferences employers need to consider to maintain a happy and cohesive workforce. It’s obvious why employers need to have one eye on the future to maintain a robust pipeline of young and fresh Millennial and Gen Z talent. But amid a record-low unemployment in a job-switcher’s market, it’s become more important than ever to also keep older employees satisfied. 

TriNet has got you covered. We did a survey of thousands of employees to understand: What are the generational difference between older and younger employees when it comes to benefits? Here are the top 12 needs of Boomers versus Millennials in today’s workforce, which highlight some surprising (and not-so-surprising) differences.

Top 12 Needs of Baby Boomers vs. Millennials and the 5 Most Surprising Ways They Differ

Roll over data points below to reveal additional information.

Additional Financial Benefits (Bonus)
Baby Boomers: 56% Millennials: 46% Gap: 10%

Despite the stereotypes associated with younger people (they want to make money, faster), Boomers actually value additional financial benefits like bonuses more than their Millennial counterparts.

Remote Work Options
Baby Boomers: 42.8% Millennials: 47.3% Gap: 4.5%

It should come as no surprise that younger employees have a less traditional view of where and when work happens. Millennials value the ability to work remotely more than their Boomer peers.

Commuter Benefits
Baby Boomers: 20% Millennials: 28% Gap: 8%

Commuter Benefits Mileage reimbursement, a Metro Card for the subway — these kinds of commuter benefits are more important to Millennials than Boomers.

Geographic Location
Baby Boomers: 44% Millennials: 38% Gap: 6%

Likely due to the fact that younger employees embrace remote work, the physical location of the office is bigger factor for older, more traditional employees.

Parental Leave
Baby Boomers: 21% Millennials: 46% Gap: 25%

Naturally, parental leave is a much bigger priority for younger employees on the brink of starting families than is it for older workers.

