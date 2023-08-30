Why Your Business Should Work with a Certified PEO

Distinction Between Certified and Non-Certified PEOs

There are some important differences that SMBs should note when considering a non-certified PEO or a CPEO. Here are some of the benefits of SMBs working with a CPEO:

Certification and oversight

CPEO. Undergoes a rigorous certification process with the IRS and recurring quarterly and annual reviews upon certification. This process and reviews ensure that the PEO meets strict requirements related to tax status, financial stability, and background.

Non-Certified PEO. Does not undergo the IRS certification process and isn't subject to the same level of federal oversight.

Tax liability and benefits

CPEO. Solely responsible for the collection and remittance of federal employment taxes on wages that is paid by CPEO clients. Clients working with a CPEO also do not have to worry about potentially paying additional FUTA (Federal Unemployment Tax Act) and FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) taxes since these taxes are paid on the wage base for each employee. When a client works with a CPEO, these taxes are paid on the CPEO employer identification number (EIN), and clients do not have to pay these taxes again if they join or leave the PEO mid-year.

Non-Certified PEO. Shared liability might exist between the PEO and the client. The potential for a wage base restart exists if clients switch mid-year.

Financial reporting

CPEO. Required to undergo regular financial audits and provide quarterly assertions, attestations, and working capital statements. This enables the IRS to monitor the financial health and compliance of CPEOs.

Non-Certified PEO. Not bound by the same stringent financial reporting requirements as CPEOs.

Bond requirement

CPEO. Must hold a bond equal to 5% of the federal employment tax liabilities reported during the previous year with a minimum of $50,000 and a maximum of $1,000,000 to help ensure tax obligations are met.

Non-Certified PEO. No such specific bond requirement related to federal employment taxes.

Compliance benefits

CPEO. Certified status provides clarity around the PEO's responsibility regarding federal employment tax liabilities, which can be appealing to potential clients.

Non-Certified PEO. They might not offer the same level of clarity or assurance, making due diligence surrounding payroll taxes crucial for businesses considering a PEO relationship.

Why did the IRS create a PEO Certification Program?

In 2014, the Small Business Efficiency Act (SBEA) helped establish the voluntary program offering PEOs the opportunity to become certified PEOs. The CPEO designation isn't one that the IRS takes lightly. Below are some specific reasons to creation of the program:

Clarification about maintaining tax credits . Before the creation of the CPEO program, there was ambiguity regarding the eligibility to claim wage-based tax credits when a business contracted with a PEO. This is because, technically, the PEO becomes the employer of record for tax purposes. However, with the advent of CPEOs, clarity was provided. Now, clients of CPEOs can retain their eligibility for certain tax credits based on wages and employment, such as the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC).

. Before the creation of the CPEO program, there was ambiguity regarding the eligibility to claim wage-based tax credits when a business contracted with a PEO. This is because, technically, the PEO becomes the employer of record for tax purposes. However, with the advent of CPEOs, clarity was provided. Now, clients of CPEOs can retain their eligibility for certain tax credits based on wages and employment, such as the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). Clarification of employment tax responsibilities . Before the CPEO program, there was ambiguity regarding who — the PEO or the client company — was responsible for federal employment tax liabilities. With CPEOs, the IRS made it clear that the CPEO is liable for the payroll administration and related federal employment taxes.

. Before the CPEO program, there was ambiguity regarding who — the PEO or the client company — was responsible for federal employment tax liabilities. With CPEOs, the IRS made it clear that the CPEO is liable for the payroll administration and related federal employment taxes. Enhanced oversight and compliance . The CPEO certification process involves background checks, financial audits, and bonding requirements, which helps to ensure CPEOs are financially stable and compliant. This level of oversight helps to assure businesses that CPEOs are trustworthy providers with expertise to follow the Internal Revenue Code.

. The CPEO certification process involves background checks, financial audits, and bonding requirements, which helps to ensure CPEOs are financially stable and compliant. This level of oversight helps to assure businesses that CPEOs are trustworthy providers with expertise to follow the Internal Revenue Code. Elimination of wage-base restarts: A wage base restart occurs when a business switches to a PEO mid-year, potentially causing employees to restart their Social Security and Medicare wage bases, leading to possible double taxation on wages. CPEOs offer an advantage by eliminating the possibility of a wage base restart. When businesses work with a CPEO, the wage base continuity is maintained by designating the CPEO as the "successor employer" at the federal level, preventing the double taxation scenario.

Find a Certified PEO that's Right for Your Business

Small businesses that work with CPEOs gain access to extra value in managing complex and ever-evolving HR tasks. By choosing a CPEO, businesses can collaborate with an organization that has met the stringent financial, tax, and background standards set by the IRS. This not only guarantees expert handling of tax responsibilities but also can help to eliminate certain potential risks.

