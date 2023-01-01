TriNet's India HR services includes workers' compensation, payroll administration and employee benefits to small and medium size businesses. Our big-company benefits help attract the talent you need to grow, while our HR expertise and technology platform help contain HR costs and minimize employer-related risks. Find out more about our professional employer organization and HR outsourcing services.



TriNet India

2nd Floor, C/O Table Space,

#8/2, Bren Optimus,

Hosur Main Road (Dr M. H. Marigowda Road),

Adugodi, Bengaluru, Karnataka

India