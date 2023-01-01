01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HR Services for India SMBs

TriNet is a professional employer organization (PEO) providing full-service HR solutions to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the India area. Depend on TriNet HR experts to help you stay on top of the latest employment-related rules, regulations and compliance concerns that affect your business.

About Our India Services

TriNet's India HR services includes workers' compensation, payroll administration and employee benefits to small and medium size businesses. Our big-company benefits help attract the talent you need to grow, while our HR expertise and technology platform help contain HR costs and minimize employer-related risks. Find out more about our professional employer organization and HR outsourcing services.

TriNet India

2nd Floor, C/O Table Space,
#8/2, Bren Optimus,
Hosur Main Road (Dr M. H. Marigowda Road),
Adugodi, Bengaluru, Karnataka
India

    How SMBs Benefit from TriNet's Services

    Small and medium-size businesses require strategic recruiting and expert HR solutions to overcome industry-specific challenges. TriNet is a PEO offering full-service human resource services to help mitigate administrative costs and employer-related risks. Our solutions include access to benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, HR consulting and more—all paired with 24/7 support*.

    * TriNet is closed on select U.S. holidays.

    HR Consulting: TriNet’s dedicated team of HR experts will help you tackle needs unique to your industry. Our goal is to help you spend less time on HR so you can increase your focus on growing your business.

    Employee Benefits: Provide access to big company benefits that can help boost employee retention and improve satisfaction. TriNet provides your employees and their families with access to full-service benefits plans from regional and national insurance carriers.


    Risk Mitigation: Access a single, online payroll processing platform that helps improve accounting efficiency and payroll compliance. Spend less energy on timecards with our Time & Attendance tool.

    Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business. 

    Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat. 

