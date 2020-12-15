It’s that time of the year when you and your teams get ready for the holidays and all the celebrations that follow, but this year may look different due to the pandemic. In-person gatherings are restricted, and many companies are either completely virtual or limiting personal contact. You, like many around you, have had to reduce your social interactions dramatically and rely on video conferencing and virtual communications. So, what can you do to reward your employees, foster camaraderie, and celebrate them as the year comes to an end? Keep your plans and continue your festivities. It can just look a little different this year.
Consider some virtual interactions a bit outside of the normal Zoom/Microsoft Teams video meetings. Remember that not everyone celebrates a holiday at this time of year and take this opportunity to be inclusive.
Here are some ideas for potential party alternatives. First consider a few details:
Here are some ideas that we think may work in lieu of the traditional “holiday party” this year:
Considering that your employees may be feeling “video call” burnout, it may make sense for your team to do a small gesture this December and plan another holiday party, maybe in summer 2021.You could bring the year to an end with a short, hand-written note from the CEO mailed to your employees’ homes. It is a thoughtful and personal touch that your employees are bound to remember for years to come.
This communication is for informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.
This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such websites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.