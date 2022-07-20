At TriNet, PEOPLE MATTER is more than a campaign—it’s a call to action. In the inaugural TriNet Environmental, Social and Governance Report, we focused on empowering people and creating opportunities to allow them to make a difference. One way to empower individuals is by encouraging them use their voice.
Today, due to a combination of enabling
technology, hybrid-work environments and the fast flow of information, we are
bombarded with the issues of the world during work hours, family time and even
when we’re trying to unwind. For many of
us, this means news alerts pop-up on our phones, tablets, laptops, in our cars
and on our smartwatches at all hours of the day. We can’t escape the often grim
realities of the world in public, in our work environments and, these days, not
even in our own bedrooms.
Moreover, it’s incredibly hard to untangle
the social issues all around us from politics—even if one believes these issues
inherently should not be perceived as “political issues.”
Humans are naturally inclined to try
to make sense out of the world around them and that naturally leads to forming
opinions and stances on issues big and small. One of the amazing things about
our country is that everyone has the right to free thinking and free will based
on their opinions.
As employers, one way we can show our
employees that they matter is by encouraging them to exercise their freedom of
expression and take a stand for their beliefs through voting.
TriNet puts a priority on encouraging
our employees to use their voice through the voting process. At TriNet, our
internal “get-out-to-vote” (“GOTV”) program is called TriNet Votes. GOTV
programs can be made up of a variety of tactical activities centered around providing
individuals with access to information and materials that educate, promote, and
excite them about performing their civic duty—voting.
Companies employing GOTV programs often see many benefits, including improved company culture, increased brand awareness,
improved stakeholder relationships and—to the benefit of everyone—higher voter turnout.
If you are
interested in developing a GOTV program at your company, the next national
election is on November 8, so the time to act is now. Here are a few things you may want to
consider:
Keep it inclusive. The idea
is to encourage employees to take advantage of their freedom to vote, not to
sway how they vote. TriNet Votes, for example, focuses on non-partisan
activities and our GOTV programming does not endorse any specific issue or
candidate. The focus is always on civic engagement and participation.
o
U.S. Election Commission: Register and Vote in Your State
o
U.S. Election Commission: Become a poll worker
As the fabric of our work and personal
lives continue to interweave, employers are in a good position to remind their employees
of the power they have in casting their vote. Promoting civic engagement among your
employees is worth considering at any time, but especially in an election year.
As with any workplace initiative, if you
are considering building a GOTV program and are either going to develop new
policies or refresh existing ones, please make sure to connect with your legal
or HR professional for the appropriate guidance.
This communication is for
informational purposes only; it is not legal, tax or accounting advice; and is
not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance.
This post may contain hyperlinks to websites operated by parties other than TriNet. Such hyperlinks are provided for reference only. TriNet does not control such web sites and is not responsible for their content. Inclusion of such hyperlinks on TriNet.com does not necessarily imply any endorsement of the material on such websites or association with their operators.